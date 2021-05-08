Dubai Municipality closed two institutions the day before yesterday, and violated two others, and warned 32, due to non-compliance with measures to confront the emerging corona virus, which included various institutions. The closure decisions included one food establishment in Palm Jumeirah, due to lack of observance of the distance, and a laundry in Naif due to overcrowding and lack of commitment to health and personal hygiene practices.

The municipality indicated that the percentage of commitment that it monitored during this day reached 84%, as it carried out 234 field inspection visits, and the total number of committed institutions reached 197.

The municipality’s inspection teams conduct routine inspection visits and visits based on consumer reports, and impose fines in accordance with Local Ordinance No. 11 of 2003 regarding public health and community safety in the Emirate of Dubai. The municipality called on the public to report violations or remarks in this regard through direct communication with Dubai Municipality through the toll-free phone 800900, or through other communication channels through the “Product” window in the unified application of Dubai Municipality.

She stressed that the violations related to the prevention and safety measures specified by it will not be tolerated, as there is no room for endangering the safety and security of community members, and warned against exceeding them, as the procedures range between violation and closure.





