Dubai Municipality stated that it closed 6 salons yesterday, due to violating the precautionary measures set to confront the spread of the new Corona virus, and violated 4 other institutions for the same reasons.

The municipality indicated that it also alerted 7 institutions, during 2,346 field inspection visits, while the general commitment rate reached 99%.

According to the municipality, the six salons, in the areas of “Burj Khalifa, Al Barsha, Al Raqqa, Umm Al Sheif, Mirdif, and Al Muhaisnah Fourth” were closed due to overcrowding and lack of commitment to health and personal hygiene practices.

The municipality stressed the need for institutions to adhere to the precautionary measures and measures it imposed to limit the spread of Corona infection, noting that it carries out more than 2000 inspection visits every day on institutions that fall under its supervisory duties, to follow up their implementation of the precautionary measures.

She stated that the municipality inspectors check, during their supervisory visits, the daily follow-up records for the health of workers, record sterilization and disinfection operations, in addition to ensuring that food safety requirements are applied to food during reception, preparation and storage, display at healthy temperatures, and the application of hygiene and sterilization procedures, to prevent cross-contamination. , Pest control.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

