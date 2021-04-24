Amna Al Ketbi (Dubai)

Yesterday, Dubai Municipality closed 6 establishments, including 4 laundries, a food establishment and a salon, due to lack of commitment to physical distancing, overcrowding and violation of health and personal hygiene practices.

Municipal inspectors carried out 222 monitoring visits to institutions, 4 warnings were directed and 6 institutions were violated, and the total compliance rate for all institutions reached 95%, while the number of institutions that met the requirements and measures of public safety reached 212.

Dubai Municipality works to enhance the protection of the health and safety of community members, takes the necessary measures with non-compliant entities in accordance with the controls in force, and continues its intensive inspection campaigns to ensure the extent to which all establishments, institutions and activities adhere to preventive measures, and violates non-compliant entities, in accordance with laws and legislation issued In this regard, in order to enhance the protection of the health of all members of society, whether visitors to the facility, its workers or others.

She also stressed the need to adhere to health and safety-related institutions and activities such as hotel establishments, shopping centers and commercial establishments, and food establishments, such as restaurants, cafes, etc., outlets for sale and circulation of consumer products, educational institutions, men and women salons, massage and relaxation centers, fitness centers, and laundries. And places designated for smoking, entertainment places, and municipal markets.