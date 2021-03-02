Dubai Municipality closed six institutions, and violated seven others, for violating the precautionary measures and procedures for confronting the Coronavirus, the day before yesterday, during 2386 inspection visits to the institutions that fall under its supervisory duties. And it indicated that it had warned 37 other institutions, while the percentage of compliance with the procedures reached about 98%.

According to the municipality, two hookah cafes in the Burj Khalifa area were closed due to overcrowding and the increase in numbers over the permissible percentage, and two washrooms, one in the Al-Jafiliya area, and the other in Al-Daghaya, due to non-compliance with health practices and personal hygiene for workers. She added that a fitness center in “Al Barsha South” was also closed due to overcrowding, in addition to the closure of a massage center in Al-Muteena, for lack of commitment to wearing masks.

She stressed the need for institutions to adhere to the precautionary measures and measures that they have imposed to limit the spread of Corona infection, noting that they carry out more than 2000 inspection visits every day on institutions that fall under their control tasks, to follow up their implementation of the precautionary measures.

She stated that the municipality inspectors check, during their supervisory visits, the daily follow-up records for the health of workers, record sterilization and disinfection operations, in addition to ensuring that food safety requirements are applied to food during reception, preparation and storage, display at healthy temperatures, and the application of hygiene and sterilization procedures, to prevent cross-contamination. , Pest control.

