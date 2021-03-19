Dubai Municipality stated that it has closed 42 institutions that practice various activities, and violated 68 others since the beginning of this month, stressing the need to adhere to the preventive requirements and measures set by the municipality to limit the spread of Coronavirus infection.

The municipality explained that its inspectors carried out 32 thousand and 187 inspection visits within 18 days, the percentage of compliance was 99% according to the highest daily estimate, except for one day, which decreased to 83%.

The municipality stated that during the same period 481 institutions were warned, and most of the violations focused on non-compliance with physical distancing, wearing personal safety equipment such as masks and gloves during preparation, as well as not using approved sterilization and disinfection materials, overcrowding inside the place, and neglecting the personal hygiene of workers in the place, and pointed out that The decision to close the violating institution is temporary, until the cause of the violation is removed and its conditions are coordinated. The municipality stated that its inspectors check, during their supervisory visits, the daily follow-up records for the health of workers, record sterilization and disinfection operations, in addition to ensuring that food safety requirements are applied to food during reception, preparation and storage, display at healthy temperatures, and the application of hygiene and sterilization procedures to prevent contamination.

The municipality audits food establishments in the emirate with different activities, such as: restaurants, cafeterias, and cafes that provide food, groceries, supermarkets, and bakeries. It also inspects and monitors delivery cars to ensure that they are sterilized, and that food safety measures are maintained after each order, and delivery workers change masks and gloves after Every order.

The municipality’s inspection teams conduct routine inspection visits, visits based on consumer reports, and impose fines in accordance with Local Ordinance No. 11 of 2003 regarding public health and community safety in the Emirate of Dubai.





