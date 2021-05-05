The Dubai Municipality reported that it closed four new institutions yesterday, and warned 26 other institutions, due to violations related to measures to confront “Corona”, and the requirements set by the municipality to limit the spread of infection.

The municipality indicated that its inspectors carried out 2,351 field visits to the institutions and facilities that it supervises, and the average commitment was about 98%. The closure decisions included a shisha cafe in the Oud Metha area due to overcrowding of customers, and two washrooms in the Naif and Al-Murar areas, for non-compliance with health and personal hygiene practices, and a massage center in the Oud Maitha area was closed for non-compliance with the conditions of cleaning and sterilization.

The municipality’s inspection teams conduct routine inspection visits, visits based on consumer reports, and impose fines in accordance with Local Ordinance No. 11 of 2003 regarding public health and community safety in the Emirate of Dubai. The municipality called on the public to report violations or remarks in this regard, through direct communication with Dubai Municipality, through the toll-free phone 800900, or through other communication channels, through the “Product” window in the unified application of Dubai Municipality.





