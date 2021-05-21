Dubai Municipality closed four institutions during the past three days, and violated 11 others, due to non-compliance with measures to confront the emerging corona virus. Another 91 various establishments have launched actions.

The closures included a salon in the first Muhaisnah area for not wearing masks, a fitness center in the Umm Ramool area, in coordination with the Dubai Sports Council, due to overcrowding, a laundry in the Naif area, for non-compliance with health and personal hygiene practices, and a massage center in Hor Al Anz area for non-commitment to wearing masks.

The municipality stressed the need to adhere to the precautionary measures and measures to limit the spread of Coronavirus infection.

She indicated that the procedures are in effect in all institutions until further notice, and they are being followed up to ensure compliance with them, and the violation of non-compliant institutions in accordance with the controls in force. The municipality confirmed that it is constantly intensifying its campaigns and inspection visits, to ensure the highest levels of commitment and safety in the institutions operating in Dubai.





