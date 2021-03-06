Dubai Municipality revealed the closure of 4 food establishments, in Al Barsha 1, due to non-compliance with physical distancing procedures and wearing masks.

The municipality stated that it had violated 4 other institutions and warned 25 during 194 field inspection visits, during which the compliance rate reached 83%.

The municipality clarified that inspectors tackle violations with strict procedures, without complacency, and that the closure decisions and violations came due to non-compliance with the precautionary measures for the Corona virus, related to wearing the muzzle, crowding, not spacing more than two meters, not adhering to seating tables, and taking into account the spacing of tables more than four meters. Square between each table and the other, and the lack of disinfection and sterilization of food establishments by companies approved by the municipality ».

And she continued: “During their supervisory visits, municipality inspectors check the daily follow-up records of workers’ health, record sterilization and disinfection operations, in addition to ensuring that food safety requirements are applied to food during reception, preparation and storage, displaying at healthy temperatures, and applying hygiene and sterilization procedures, to prevent cross-contamination. And pest control ».

She pointed out that the inspectors scrutinize all food establishments in the emirate with their different activities, such as restaurants, cafeterias, cafes that provide food, groceries, supermarkets, and bakeries. Delivery cars are also inspected and monitored, to ensure that they are sterilized, and food safety measures are maintained after each order, and delivery workers change masks and gloves after each order.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

