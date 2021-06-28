Dubai Municipality closed four facilities, the day before yesterday, for violating the precautionary measures to prevent the emerging corona virus (Covid-19), and the requirements set by the municipality to limit the spread of the virus.

In a report yesterday, the municipality stated that its inspectors carried out 2,315 field visits to the institutions and establishments it supervises within the Emirate of Dubai, and the average compliance with the precautionary measures and requirements was 98%.

The closure decisions included two shisha cafes in the International City and Al Muraqqabat area, for violating health and preventive instructions, and violating instructions regarding opening times, and a barbershop, in Al Quoz Fourth Industrial Area for not adhering to health and personal hygiene practices, and closing a fitness center in the Grand Market in coordination with the Dubai Sports Council, because overcrowding.

The municipality inspectors recorded two violations against two other institutions, and sent 22 warnings, and the number of institutions that met the requirements and measures of public safety reached 2287.

The municipality’s inspection teams conduct routine inspection visits, visits based on consumer complaints, and impose fines according to Local Order No. 11 of 2003 regarding public health and community safety in the Emirate of Dubai.

The municipality called on the public to report violations or observations in this regard, through direct communication through the free phone 800900, or through other communication channels, through the “My Product” window in the unified application of the Dubai Municipality.

The municipality is keen to follow up on the implementation of precautionary and preventive measures, and it includes binding requirements, including social distancing, increasing the cleaning and disinfection cycle at all times, and the obligation to wear masks and gloves. Daily follow-up records for the health of workers are also checked, and sterilization and disinfection operations are recorded.



