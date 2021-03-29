Dubai Municipality reported that it closed 16 institutions within 6 days, while it warned 116 others, due to violations related to measures to confront Corona, and the requirements set by the municipality to limit the spread of infection.

The municipality explained that its inspectors carried out 11 thousand and 765 field inspection visits to all the institutions that it supervised, during the period between 23 and 28 of this month, including food establishments, salons, laundries and cafes, and the average commitment was about 97%.

The municipality’s inspection teams conduct routine inspection visits and visits based on consumer reports, and impose fines in accordance with Local Ordinance No. 11 of 2003 regarding public health and community safety in the Emirate of Dubai.

The municipality called on the honorable public to report violations or remarks in this regard through direct communication with Dubai Municipality through the toll-free phone 800900 or through other communication channels through the “My Product” window in the unified application of Dubai Municipality.





