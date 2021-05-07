Dubai Municipality closed 13 new institutions since the beginning of this month, and warned 112 others, due to non-compliance with measures to confront the emerging Corona virus.

Municipal statistics reported that it recorded 11 violations against non-compliant institutions, amounting to 11 violations, while the average number of daily inspection visits reached about 2,300, and the percentage of compliance in general was 98%.

The municipality stated that the closure decisions included cafes, fitness centers, food establishments, barbershops, laundries, massage centers, and other institutions whose activities are under the supervision of the municipality.

Inspection teams carry out routine inspection visits, and others based on reports from consumers, and impose fines in accordance with Local Ordinance No. 11 of 2003 regarding public health and community safety in the Emirate of Dubai.

The municipality called on the public to report violations or remarks in this regard, through direct communication through the toll-free phone 800900, or through other communication channels, through the “My Product” window in the municipality’s unified application.

And she stressed that it does not tolerate the violations of the prevention and safety measures specified by it, as there is no room for endangering the safety and security of community members at risk, and warned against exceeding them, as the procedures range between violation and closure.

The municipality stated that the decision to close the violating institution is temporary, until the cause of the violation is removed and its conditions amended, pointing out that its inspectors check, during their visits, the daily follow-up records for the health of workers, and the recording of sterilization and disinfection operations, in addition to ensuring that food safety requirements are applied to food during reception and preparation. And store, display at healthy temperatures, and apply hygiene and sterilization procedures to prevent contamination.





