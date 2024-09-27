Today, Dubai Municipality, in cooperation with the Regional Office of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), celebrated the fifth International Day for Awareness of Food Loss and Waste under the slogan: “Innovation for sound food systems for a sustainable future.”“.

The event was attended by a number of experts and specialists from various governmental and private sectors and academic institutions, with the aim of discussing a set of advanced strategies that focus on the role of regulatory and legislative frameworks and government directions in supporting these efforts and the importance of ensuring the enhancement of food security at the emirate level..

Dr. Naseem Mohammed Rafie, Acting Executive Director of the Environment, Health and Safety Foundation in Dubai Municipality, stressed the continued commitment to enhancing sustainability in the emirate, and the keenness to increase community awareness of the importance of conscious and responsible consumption, by disseminating knowledge and directing behaviors towards practices that ensure the sustainability of food resources..

For his part, Kian Akram Jaff, advisor and head of the mission of the FAO sub-regional office for the Gulf Cooperation Council countries and Yemen, stressed the importance of celebrating the fifth International Day for Awareness of Food Loss and Waste, noting that reducing food loss and waste enhances environmental preservation by reducing greenhouse gas emissions, It ensures that natural resources are used more efficiently.

On this occasion, Dubai Municipality launched a series of initiatives aimed at raising the level of community awareness of food safety and quality and organized a number of awareness workshops targeting school students, community members and workers in the food sector, in addition to a competition in which 14 schools participated in order to develop innovative solutions in the field of food systems sustainability..