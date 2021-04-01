The Director of Food Inspection at Dubai Municipality, Sultan Ali Al-Taher, confirmed the organization of varying campaigns during the blessed month of Fluorescence, to ensure that food establishments meet the requirements for transporting, storing, preparing and displaying food products and materials, and to ensure the safety of the most popular or popular foods during the holy month, and the commitment of food establishments And those dealing with health requirements and preventive precautionary measures.

He said that the inspection campaigns will be launched before the holy month, by visiting food warehouses, and focusing on food products that are frequently traded during Ramadan, to ensure that they comply with food safety standards.

He added that “there will be a continuous periodic campaign that starts at the beginning of the holy month on sales outlets, such as consumer complexes and hypermarkets, to ensure compliance with health requirements when storing, displaying and selling foodstuffs, and another campaign on markets, such as (the central fresh vegetable and fruit market and the waterfront market) », In which consumers shopping more during the holy month of Ramadan, with the aim of ensuring the safety of fresh food products, which are exposed to rapid deterioration in the event of non-compliance with display, storage and circulation in accordance with food safety requirements.

Al-Taher confirmed that the inspection campaigns will focus on ready-to-eat foods, which are consumed more in breakfast meals, by visiting the establishments that they attend and prepare.

He said that «the inspection teams will also be keen to ensure the quality of the oils used in frying foods, and inspect the places of storage and preparation and methods of cooking, preservation and transport».

It will also make sure to ensure that employees adhere to personal hygiene, wear gloves and head cover, and have occupational health cards available, in addition to making sure that foods are cooked at appropriate temperatures, as well as adhering to the temperature at which food is preserved after preparation (more than 65 ° C for hot preservation and less From 5 ° for cold keeping).

With regard to popular foods and the like, which are increasingly popular during the holy month, Al-Taher emphasized the focus on preparing and transporting them.





