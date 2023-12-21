Dubai Municipality, in cooperation and coordination with a number of strategic entities and partners in the emirate, implemented a strategic mock emergency exercise, simulating the risk of a sewage system breakdown at the “Wasan Water Treatment Plant in the Warsan District,” with the aim of ensuring the readiness of work teams and the speed of response of the emergency system in the municipality. And the entities and partners that support any malfunctions or similar emergency situations that may occur in the future.

The Director of Corporate Risk and Business Continuity Management at Dubai Municipality, Engineer Mohammed Rashid Al Dhanhani, confirmed that the exercise is among the municipality’s priorities in its proactive plans and effective response to emergencies and strategic crises that may affect the health and safety of the emirate’s residents, and is part of the technical and administrative procedures and plans to raise the readiness of its teams. Ensuring business continuity for the services, operations and activities it provides in emergency situations.

Al-Dhanhani said: “The municipal teams and the supporting entities and partners carried out the exercise with high efficiency, according to the specific plans and scenarios, and the roles and responsibilities of each of them, in record time, which reflects the extent of readiness and full response of all teams to deal with emergency situations.”

The scenario and hypotheses for the mock exercise were prepared and implemented, in cooperation with: the National Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Authority, the General Police Command, the General Administration of Civil Defense, the Roads and Transport Authority, the Electricity and Water Authority, and the Health Authority, in addition to the Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services, and Nakheel Company. And a number of municipal contractors.

The exercise included a simulation of a scenario of failure of the treated water pumping station at the station, and the consequences of this emergency malfunction.

The strengths and opportunities for improvement in the emergency response plans were also evaluated and identified, in order to raise the efficiency of the work teams and improve the levels of coordination and communication with the various supporting agencies and partners.