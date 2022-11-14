Dubai Municipality confirmed to food establishments operating in the emirate that it is not compulsory to wear a muzzle for its workers, following the government’s announcement of the abolition of all restrictions and precautionary measures related to “Covid-19”, and that wearing a muzzle will be optional.

And the municipality stated, through its smart platform “Food Watch”, through which it communicates with food establishments operating in the emirate, to provide them with updated regulations and instructions, that wearing a muzzle for food providers in restaurants, food establishments and cafes is no longer mandatory, pointing to the suspension of the application of any violations related to not wearing it. .

Finally, the National Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Authority announced the abolition of restrictions and precautionary measures related to “Covid-19”, and made wearing a muzzle optional in all open and closed places, except for health facilities, facilities and centers for people of determination.