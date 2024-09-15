Dubai Municipality stressed the importance of encouraging students to adopt practices and behaviors that contribute to ensuring public health, safety and food safety, based on its efforts to enhance the complementary and participatory role with members of society.

The Municipality organised the ‘Back to School: Discover, Learn and Enjoy’ event at City Centre Mirdif from September 10 to 14. Through its platform, it reviewed a range of topics related to students’ return to school, including public health and safety, food safety, and the pivotal role of parents in this regard.

The event also highlighted various topics that highlight the importance of their role as an active element in society and in their school environment alike, including agricultural guidance, environmental sustainability, waste sorting and recycling.

Ahmed Naji, from the Corporate Marketing and Relations Department at the Municipality, told Al-Emarat Al-Youm that the Municipality’s platform contains a model of the Central Municipality Laboratory to instill a spirit of exploration in the student, and to display the tests he needs for his safety, such as testing the artificial colours found in chips and sweets, to explain the extent to which they conform to specifications or not.