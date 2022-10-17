Dubai Municipality has announced the start of receiving applications for permits for temporary winter camps as of tomorrow, and has set the timing for the start of the camping season in the first area of ​​Al Awir on the first of next November, until the end of April 2023, as part of the municipality’s efforts to provide all services and facilities to customers and members of society. to enhance their happiness and well-being.

Dubai Municipality has completed its preparations to receive permit applications for the next season (2022-2023), as it prepared the campsites with all the necessary needs, worked to clean the area, and completed coordination work with the concerned authorities in the emirate, in addition to placing the municipality teams in full readiness to facilitate all the campers’ needs from In order to spend special times in nature during the winter season.

The municipality indicated that it will give priority to people of determination, in order to encourage them to spend happy times in a distinctive natural atmosphere. Sites were also allocated to enable shop owners to provide services to camp-goers, as well as to provide sites for government departments that seek to establish temporary winter camps that achieve the happiness and well-being of their employees.

Permit conditions

Dubai Municipality clarified that the documents required to be attached and entered in the winter camp permit application through the Dubai Municipality website www.dm.gov.ae, include; A valid copy of the passport issued by the Emirate of Dubai, and the family book. She also pointed out that the permitted period for camping is 6 months and the minimum is 3 months, and the permit fee is 44 fils per square meter per week, with an area of ​​no more than 400 square meters for the camp.

On the other hand, the municipality noted that the permit holder is not allowed to rent his camp or use it by others, or use it for any commercial activities, or rent it to companies or hotels, because it is for family use only.

dedicated team

The municipality has formed a working team for the temporary winter camp season, whose task is to follow up the issuance of permits and ensure their completion on time, and periodic field follow-up to the temporary winter camp sites, in order to ensure that customers while using the camping site adhere to the rules and requirements approved by it and described in the permit application, and to follow up on returning the site to His previous position after the camping season ended.

The team is also concerned with counting the views and observations of customers, working on solving and documenting them, and recording the suggestions submitted by them to study and evaluate them, and take the necessary improvement measures on the request for a winter camp permit in a manner that ensures raising the percentage of customer happiness satisfaction, as coordination is constantly carried out with the concerned organizational units of the municipality and partners. Strategists, in accordance with the administrative decisions in force in this regard.