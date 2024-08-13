Dubai Municipality announced the new look of the “Dubai Building Permits App”(Dubai BPs)which provides an integrated package of services and information related to building permitting work in the Emirate of Dubai, where the municipality has conducted a comprehensive update and an integrated redesign of the user experience and application services targeting owners, contractors and consultants, providing proactive digital services that are easy to use and reduce effort and time for project owners and raise their level of satisfaction..

Dubai Municipality has introduced new features to the smart application, including the addition of a control panel that enables the owner to view information about his land plots, in addition to providing the ability to search for consultants and contractors registered with the municipality based on their evaluation, and displaying the consultant and contractor data that shows the status, number and type of existing projects he is working on, which makes it easier for the owner to choose the right one for him..

Owners can now evaluate consultants and contractors directly from the application. In addition, Dubai Municipality has provided the application with the electronic payment feature through Dubai Pay, affiliated with the Dubai Government, to facilitate financial transactions for owners and pay fees directly, in addition to making new updates to a number of services that can be accessed through the application, including; the annex licensing service and the service of requesting a copy of approved engineering plans.

The new version of the Dubai Building Permits App and the new updates made by Dubai Municipality to its digital applications related to the construction sector come as part of its continuous efforts to design proactive digital services and smart solutions in accordance with the best international standards, which contributes to raising the quality of building permitting and control services, and supports the municipality’s goals in developing a smart, sustainable and globally advanced construction sector, which consolidates Dubai’s position, leadership and global competitiveness in applying the latest technologies within the construction sector..

The Dubai Building Permits App includes all services and information related to regulating the construction sector in the emirate. It was designed to facilitate the digital journey of customers, including owners, contractors, investors and consultants, and meet their needs in a direct manner..

The application includes a portal for information needed by all workers in the construction sector, including regulations, laws, circulars, and checklists, as well as comprehensive information about consulting offices and contracting companies..

The application also provides the ability to follow up on the status of building permit transactions, view engineers’ comments, pay fees, and book appointments in an easy and simple way, in addition to providing various reports related to buildings, projects, transactions, and completion rates, with the use of simplified illustrative graphics..