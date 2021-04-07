In implementation of the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, that Dubai be the best city for life in the world, and within the framework of the “Dubai Urban Plan 2040”, and what it contains of an integrated future map for sustainable urban development, centered on people. With the aim of improving the quality of life, Dubai Municipality, in partnership with “Brand Dubai”, launched; The creative arm of the Dubai Government Media Office, the initiative to redesign Dubai parks with the participation of creative people and people with creative ideas in the field of design, with the aim of promoting social responsibility, ensuring a healthy and sustainable life and upgrading the general civilized appearance of a city that represents the appropriate climate for the creators and their favorite destination in the world.

On this occasion, the Director General of Dubai Municipality, Eng. Dawood Al Hajri, said: “The launch of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum of the Dubai Urban Plan 2040 paves the way for a new phase of work that places human happiness and well-being as a strategic goal in which various efforts and on more than one level combine to achieve it. Throughout this initiative, we seek to achieve His Highness’s vision and meet an important requirement contained in the plan with regard to green spaces in the emirate and their proper utilization and utilization in achieving a healthy quality of life and endorsing the pillars of a sustainable environment in which members of society enjoy the quality of life commensurate with Dubai’s stature and what is hoped for it to be Be the best city for life in the world. “

He added, “We are pleased to cooperate again with the Dubai government media office represented by its creative arm, Brand Dubai, under the partnership agreement signed in December 2019, as part of an important qualitative initiative in which we employ an element that the two parties share in encouraging and caring to highlight the bright face of Dubai, which is The innovative thought that will be present in all the details of this initiative through which we seek together to preserve green spaces and distribute them in a modern and civilized manner that opens up a wider field for society to interact more with their surroundings and environment, ”stressing the Dubai Municipality’s keenness to build a happy and sustainable city and preserve the aesthetics of the city. Its permanent greenness, and the improvement of the general appearance of the city, in cooperation with all concerned parties, to make Dubai the best city in the world to live and progress.

Dubai is at the forefront

For her part, the Director General of the Dubai Government Media Office, Mona Ghanem Al-Marri, expressed her deep appreciation to the Dubai Municipality, which has extended partnership relations with Brand Dubai, noting the value of cooperation between the various institutions of the Dubai government in highlighting its civilized face, according to an ambitious vision defined by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and through it he wanted Dubai to be at the forefront of global cities, progress, success and creativity, so that it would remain a first destination for creators and a model for modern cities keen to enhance the features of beauty in various fields.

She said: “The ambitious goals set by the Dubai Urban Plan 2040 require an alternative and unconventional thinking to confirm their achievement in accordance with the general perception set by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid for the future of Dubai over the next two decades, and from here came the initiatives and projects that support these goals, while relying mainly on an element. Creativity as a major component on which the development process is based in modern Dubai, so that the emirate is at the forefront of the world’s favorite cities, whether as a place to live, as a place for work and investment, or as a destination for tourism, recreation and entertainment.

Mona Al-Marri valued the exemplary partnership between Dubai Municipality and Brand Dubai, which resulted in many important achievements that had an impact in providing aesthetic additions to the emirate in line with its image as a city that enjoys a prominent position among the most developed cities in the world. The experiences created by the “Brand Dubai” team over the past years and the subsequent dissemination of projects and creative arts in a number of vital areas in the emirate, with the great potential of the “Dubai Municipality”, which is reflected in the major projects that the municipality undertakes to implement and guarantee through Preserving the beauty and luster of Dubai and helping to preserve its environment. “

Modern gardens

The initiative reflects the creative effort to redesign public parks in Dubai while providing opportunities for the community to participate in the continuous renewal and revitalization of the urban environment, creating a modern addition that increases the benefit to society through green and recreational spaces throughout the emirate, as well as seeking to raise the level of excellence in the design of facilities. Public, with the goal of enhancing the value of sustainable development in a way that gives parks new creative energy and creates vibrant spaces. While the steps of the initiative and how to involve the creative community in developing modern designs that reflect the aspirations of the people and develop perceptions of the shape and components that they hope the emirate’s gardens will look like during the next phase will be revealed in turn.





