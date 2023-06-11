Dubai Municipality has announced that it will allocate a mountain path for walking in the Mushrif National Park, with a total length of 9.7 km, which will start receiving visitors on June 20. The track is the first of its kind in the heart of the Emirate of Dubai, as it contains multi-level tracks suitable for beginners and professionals. The first is the recreational yellow track with a length of 8.3 km, and the second is the orange sports track with a length of 1.4 km, in order to meet the needs of mountain walkers to enable them to practice their sport in a distinctive way and a safe experience. And sound.

Ahmed Al Zarooni, Director of the Public Parks and Recreational Facilities Department at Dubai Municipality, said: “The mountain path dedicated to walking in the forests of Mushrif National Park offers a unique opportunity for lovers of walking, climbing and adventure sports to experience and enjoy the available facilities. The municipality was keen to provide all facilities and services in the park, including facilities General, safety instructions and warning signs showing directions, as part of its continuous efforts to develop recreational facilities and public parks and equip them with all the elements of entertainment, in order to enhance Dubai’s attractiveness and beauty, and the level of quality of life and well-being for all its residents and visitors.

Al Zarooni added: “The track is distinguished by being available throughout the year to all visitors and fans of these sports free of charge, as it contains many models, stairs, wooden bridges, slopes and restrooms, which give a broader view of the landscapes and wildlife in Mushrif Park, in addition to the availability of a crew. An administrative and supervisory presence at the track sites with the aim of assisting users and ensuring their safety.

Dubai Municipality has set a number of conditions that must be followed by visitors to ensure their safety and security, including ensuring the availability of a means of communication to deal with emergency cases, carrying a sufficient amount of drinking water when using the mountain path, committing to wearing shoes and clothes designated for mountain walking, and taking all safety tools. It also indicated that children from 12 to 15 years old are allowed to use the track, provided they have an accompanying person.

The municipality noted the need for mountain walkers to abide by the instructions contained in the directional signs, and to ensure that the bicycle path is clear before crossing and to give way to cyclists, and to pay attention to always walking in the direction of the movement of the path and not vice versa, in addition to adhering to the specified path. It is also necessary to look at the level of tracks and choose the appropriate capabilities of the practitioners, as the orange track is suitable for skilled athletes who have good skills and a high level of physical fitness and endurance, in addition to the importance of warming up before the start of the round in order to ensure their safety.

Dubai Municipality stressed the need to avoid lighting fires or cooking in the forest, or smoking, or camping and staying overnight after completing the tour on the track.

Dubai Municipality had previously completed a mountain and bicycle track and track, a skills area, and a professional track in the Mushrif National Park, with a length of up to 50 km. For professional mountain bikers.