Dubai Municipality has set three new requirements that should be taken into account when designing the construction of buildings and facilities in the emirate, as part of its ongoing strategy to adopt the highest and most accurate specifications and standards applied globally. According to Administrative Decision No. (37) of 2021, issued by the municipality, regarding “amending some provisions of the list of building conditions and specifications,” conditions have been adopted that must be met when preparing the structural design for the building, the first of which is: The structural design of buildings and facilities is prepared by a qualified structural engineer. He is licensed to practice the profession of engineering consultancy in the emirate in accordance with the legislation in force, and to be approved by the competent authorities.

The municipality explained that the second condition is that the contractor or the engineer in charge, when performing his work, must use smart applications and approved technical and computer programs, which are exclusively licensed to use, in accordance with the regulations in force in the emirate.

The third condition stipulates that the buildings and facilities must include all their parts and materials involved in their construction and construction standards and requirements, which ensure their survival with a necessary degree of safety and permanence in the face of several factors, namely “forces and loads or their groups that are more dangerous to affect the facility”, that is, other influences on the building , Including the corrosion and rust of iron, or the stresses that the building may be exposed to.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

