The imam of an Arab mosque contributed to the capture of a gang consisting of three African accused, one of whom assumed the status of a former minister from an African country, and claimed his possession of $ 25 million black dollars, and he asked him to help him dispose of it at home in exchange for 20% of the amount they get. The gang washed a sheet of chemicals in front of him to make him feel reassured, and push him to participate with them, but he contacted the General Department of Investigations in Dubai Police, which prepared an ambush for the accused and they were arrested and referred to the Public Prosecution, and then to the Criminal Court in Dubai, which started their trial.

The imam of the mosque said in the investigations of the Public Prosecution that he has lived in the country for more than 20 years, and due to his fluency in the French language, he offered his services to people who have the nationality of an African country who need an interpreter, pointing out that he met one of the accused and the accused offered him to meet a former minister from an African country In order to work.

He added that he met the alleged minister, who told him that he had an amount of $ 25 million and wanted to help him to whiten it, in return for 20%, so he went with him at the beginning until he had doubts about the legitimacy of the matter.

He added that he went to the General Department of Investigations in Dubai Police, and informed her of what happened, and she asked him to help her in controlling the gang, and a plan was drawn up on the basis of which he contacted one of the accused and informed him of his consent to participate in the process, and the date and place of the interview were set.

The imam of the mosque continued that he went with the investigators to a hotel, where he met the gang members and showed him a bag containing huge sums of dollar currency stained black, then they brought a chemical substance and poured it on the banknotes, and the black color disappeared, and at this moment he gave a signal to the investigation team Who raided the place and arrested the gang.

A Dubai police witness said that the imam of the mosque took the initiative to report the gang, so an ambush was prepared and seized, and by raiding the place where they were located, they found in their possession a large-sized bag containing stacks of counterfeit dollars, green packets in the form of the $ 100 note, and sums in the dirham and dollar currencies, but they were It is not fake, and by asking the defendants they admitted that they defrauded a number of people.

