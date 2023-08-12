The Misdemeanor Court in Dubai used its permissive power to exempt a foreign man from the penalty of the crime of covering up a crime committed by his son, despite its reassurance of the evidence against him, attributing this to the fact that the accused is of the origins of the perpetrator of the felony, and because he is of advanced age.

According to the details of the case, according to what was established in the court’s certainty and its conscience reassured him, and it was stated in the prosecution’s investigations, that the accused knew of his son’s involvement in the murder of the latter’s friend, following an argument and a dispute between them, and he left him and left the crime scene with the help of another son residing in their country, as the second son detained A room in a hotel for his accused father in another emirate, and arranging his return trip to his home country.

And it was established in the seizure report that a report had been received by the Command and Control Center of the General Directorate of Operations in Dubai Police about a crime in one of the apartments, so the work teams immediately moved to the place, and a European woman was seen.

Upon inquiry, she stated that she visited the son accused of the murder in a hospital after he called her, and told her that he had a fight with his flatmate, and asked her to go there to check on him, as he left him in the house soaked in his blood without knowing his condition.

The witness said in the police inference report that she arrived there and saw the victim lying on the ground with his body covered in blood, so she informed the police.

A police witness stated that the accused father was contacted, and he stated that he was present in the apartment of his son referred to the criminal court, in the presence of the victim, and an altercation occurred between him and the son, and he informed him that he would leave the country because of him, due to the change in his behavior and behavior in an abnormal way.

The witness explained that the father stated that he left the apartment and went to roam down the building to calm down, leaving his son accused of the murder with the victim in the apartment.

After about three hours, he received a call from his son asking him to return to the residence, and when he returned, he was surprised by the victim lying on the ground, covered with sheets, and there were spots of blood on the ground, so he asked his son several times about what happened, but the latter shouted at him and asked him to be silent.

When the father was about to leave, his son grabbed him, tried to hold his breath, and ordered him to sit down and not leave, then the son called one of his friends and asked him to come, then he left the place with him, so the father took advantage of the opportunity and left the apartment and disappeared after that.

After reaching the father and interrogating him, he confessed what happened, deciding that he was objecting to his son’s behavior and recklessness, and left him with the victim inside the apartment, and discovered the crime after his return.

The father admitted that he left the apartment when the opportunity came, and called one of his sons in his country, so the latter booked him a hotel room in another emirate, then booked him a return trip to his country, but he was unable to travel, as the police caught him in the hotel.

The father said that he was exhausted and in a state of intense terror and fear, and he did not know how to act, and he was in a deplorable situation, and it did not occur to him to report the incident, but rather he was afraid to remember it, or to meet his accused son, for fear that he would assault or harm him.

He added that he was ill with blood pressure, and what happened had a negative impact on his health, and he was feeling very tired, and he was communicating with his children in his country so that they would arrange for him a quick return trip for fear of his son, until the police came.

After examining the case, the court concluded that the elements of the crime against the father were proven, but because he is of the origins of his accused son, and being of advanced age, Article No. 232 of the Federal Crimes and Penalties Law No. 31 of 2021 was used with him and exempted him from punishment.