The Dubai Misdemeanor Court added the measure of depriving him from using the Internet for a period of six months to the penalty of one month’s imprisonment and a fine of 44 thousand dirhams, and deportation, against African convicts of defrauding a Gulf person, after luring him through an electronic shopping website, and seducing him by selling him a motorcycle for 22 thousand dirhams, and seizing He charged him twice the price with various justifications, which the victim was convinced of, until he finally realized that he was a victim of fraud. The papers of the first criminal case in 2023 at the Misdemeanor Court indicated, according to the court’s certainty, and its conscience reassured him, that the defendants planned electronic fraud by luring visitors to shopping sites, pointing out that they monitored the victim’s desire to buy a motorcycle through an advertisement published on a social network. .

She explained that one of the defendants contacted the victim via his number written in the advertisement, and offered him a bicycle at a price of 22 thousand dirhams with shipping, so the latter agreed, and then began asking him to transfer different amounts, until the total amount that the victim transferred to the account of one of the defendants reached 44 thousand dirhams, and then eventually realized that he was the victim of a scam.

When asked by the victim in the police inference report and the Public Prosecution’s investigations, he stated that he had seen an advertisement for a motorcycle in one of the sites, so he contacted its owner via the WhatsApp application, and agreed on the price of the bike and shipping fees.

He indicated that he made a payment in advance, then the seller began asking him for additional amounts over time, such as insurance and customs fees, and others, and promised to refund these amounts upon receiving the bike, pointing out that the original price agreed upon was 22 thousand dirhams, but he paid about 44 thousand dirhams. In different installments, he did not receive the bike, and when they finally asked him to pay 5,000 dirhams in order to deliver the shipment, he doubted them, but it was too late, and he realized that he had fallen victim to a fraud, and his money was lost without obtaining the bike.

For his part, the first defendant admitted in the investigations of the Public Prosecution to the charge assigned to him, stating that he works as a file registration employee for a company, and has a friendship with the second accused who planned and executed the fraud, while his role was limited to withdrawing the sums transferred by the accused at the expense of his fugitive friend, using a credit card. Withdrawing in installments, and handing over those amounts to him in exchange for a share of each amount he withdraws.

The court was not able to obtain a statement from the second fugitive defendant, despite his legal declaration of the case, and concluded with the conviction of the two defendants, and ruled the right of the first in presence, and the second in absentia, to one month imprisonment and a fine, and added a punitive measure by preventing them from using the information network for a period of six months, starting with the end of the implementation of the sentence.

The two defendants defrauded the victim after enticing him to sell him a motorcycle for 22,000 dirhams.