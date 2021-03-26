Rida Saleem (Dubai)

The legendary “Dubai Millennium” son of “Siking the Gold” and the horse “Colorado Dancer”, described by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum as the best horse he has ever acquired, maintains the record in the Dubai World Cup for horses since the fifth edition in 2000, i.e. For 20 years no horse has succeeded in breaking its immortal world record in the memory of the Cup after scoring 1:59:50 minutes.

Although the “ Dubai Millennium ” started from a far field, it quickly stationed at the front of the horses on the inner side of the fence, and continued its advance and when it reached the finish line, it was six lengths away from its nearest competitor, and on that day he was able to achieve Record time for Nad Al Sheba track remained steadfast until today, and that was in the fifth session, and Dubai Millennium has a record of victories, winning 9 races out of ten competitions.

In his first appearance after the Dubai World Cup, “Dubai Millennium” was able to win the Prince of Wales race at the Royal Ascot Festival in Britain by a difference of 8 lengths. However, his participation in the Braids Cup Classic did not materialize. When the foal was exposed to a crack in his leg in August, it ended His racing career.

Dubai was crowned the “horse of the year” in the Emirates, and received a high rating from the “Time Forum”, reaching 140 pounds, and topped the list of international classifications in 2000 with 134 pounds.

“Dubai Millennium” is descended from the descendants of “Seking the Gold” and he is one of the best sons of the stallion, Mr. Prospector in the fields and improving the breeds of horses. Dubai Millennium is equal in its origin on the side of the mother “Colorado” Danse “the daughter of the stallion” Irish Dancer “and the horse” Phil Aspin ” Winner of the French Prix de Beaumont second category in 1989

“Dubai Millennium” carries rare blood that descends from the descendants of the best two stallions in the history of purebred horse racing through “Northern Dancer” on the mother’s side and “Reese Inventive” on the father’s side. His grandmother, “Phil Aspen”, was crowned the best producer in America.