The Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai has specified a set of behaviors and precautions that must be taken into account while using the metro, for its customers, who are passengers of public transport using the Dubai Metro, under penalty of liability and a financial fine.

The value of the financial fines payable in the event of such acts ranged between 100 and 2000 dirhams. Anyone who misuses emergency tools such as buttons and exits, or whoever uses them when not needed, will be fined 2,000 dirhams.

The list of violations and fines applicable to non-compliant metro passengers, refers to a number of behaviors related to disturbing others, or causing them any damage while using the metro or being in its facilities.

The number of behaviors listed in the following list is 31, one of which is considered a violation that deserves a fine, the value of which is shown below.

1. Using public transportation facilities and services, or entering or exiting the areas subject to the payment of the tariff, without paying the applicable tariff and a fine of 200 dirhams

2. Failure to present the unified card upon request and a fine of 200 dirhams

3. Using a non-user card, which is fined 200 dirhams

4. Using an expired card and a fine of 200 dirhams

5. Using an invalid card, and a fine of 200 dirhams

6. Selling unified cards without obtaining prior permission from the competent authority, and a fine of 200 dirhams

7. Using a counterfeit card and a fine of 500 dirhams

8. Causing inconvenience or disturbance in any way to users of public transport means, facilities and services, and a fine of 100 dirhams.

9. Entering or sitting in areas designated for certain groups and a fine of 100 dirhams

10. Eating and drinking in areas where this is not allowed and a fine of 100 dirhams

11. Sleeping in platforms where passengers are waiting or in places where sleeping is prohibited, and a fine of 300 dirhams

12. Causing damage, sabotaging or destroying equipment or seats in public transport means, facilities and services, and a fine of 2000 dirhams.

13. Parking in areas designated for metro users for a period exceeding the permitted period, and a fine of 100 dirhams per day and up to 1000 dirhams.

14. Entering prohibited areas within public transportation means, facilities and services, in violation of warning signs and banners, and a fine of 100 dirhams.

15. Standing or sitting in areas not designated for passengers within public transport means, facilities and services, and a fine of 100 dirhams

16. Putting the legs on the seats and the fine of 100 dirhams

17. Selling or promoting goods and merchandise by any means within public transport facilities and facilities, and a fine of 200 dirhams

18. Non-compliance with the instructions of the inspectors or persons officially assigned by the competent authorities or obstructing the performance of their duties and a fine of 200 dirhams

19. Using public transport means, facilities and services contrary to the instructions of the authorities mentioned on the billboards and a fine of 200 dirhams

20. Bringing animals into public transport means, facilities and services, with the exception of dogs accompanying people with disabilities, and a fine of 100 dirhams

21. Spitting, throwing garbage, or any act that would harm the cleanliness of public transport facilities, facilities and services, and a fine of 200 dirhams.

22. Smoking inside public transportation means, facilities and services, and a fine of 200 dirhams

23. Misuse of elevators and escalators and a fine of 100 dirhams

24. Riding public transport facilities and services by jumping or climbing and a fine of 100 dirhams

25. Opening doors or attempting to enter or exit public transportation while it is traveling between stations and stopping places, and a fine of 100 dirhams

26. Carrying or using materials or equipment that may cause inconvenience to users of public transport means, facilities and services, or that may pose a threat to the safety of passengers, a fine of 100 dirhams

27. Causing any disturbance or obstruction to the driver of public transportation and services while performing his work, and a fine of 200 dirhams

28. Carrying alcoholic beverages inside public transport means, facilities and services, and a fine of 500 dirhams

29. Carrying dangerous materials, including weapons, sharp tools or flammable materials, to public transport means, facilities and services, and a fine of 1,000 dirhams

30. Using any safety and security device, including using emergency exits when not needed, and a fine of 2000 dirhams

31. Misuse of the emergency button and a fine of 2000 dirhams



