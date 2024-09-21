The fourth edition of the Dubai Metro Music Festival kicked off today, organised by Brand Dubai, the creative arm of the Government of Dubai Media Office, in collaboration with the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA). The festival will run until September 27, with the participation of 20 musicians from the UAE and around the world, who will perform a range of unique musical performances inspired by world cultures at five major metro stations..

Reflecting the global artistic and social diversity of Dubai, and its position as the best city to live, work and visit in the world, the Dubai Metro Music Festival this year will showcase a variety of exceptional performances. The festival will be held daily for a whole week from 5:00 pm to 10:00 pm at the most used stations of Dubai Mall, Mall of the Emirates, Union, BurJuman and Dubai Multi Commodities Centre, allowing the largest possible audience to enjoy the distinctive musical creations that will be presented by the festival’s participants..

Audiences can enjoy a range of musical styles, as participants showcase their skills across a variety of instruments, including strings, percussion and even unique creations made from everyday objects, sustainable materials and innovative musical instruments..

All shows will be held according to the schedule of events throughout the day within the five stations..

To view the full schedule of shows, visit the following link:: https://branddubai.ae/DMMF_2024_Prog.pdf Follow Brand Dubai’s Instagram account to learn more details about the festival. @branddubai.