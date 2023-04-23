His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Dubai, affirmed that the integrated and world-class transport system that characterizes Dubai is only the product of the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of the UAE. Dubai, and His Highness was keen to build a city that would be a model for future cities by investing in basic infrastructure projects, operating and maintaining them according to the best international standards, to ensure the provision of sustainable and high-quality services that make Dubai the best city in the world to live, work and visit.

This came on the occasion of setting the Dubai Metro, a new record, with the number of its users exceeding the barrier of two billion passengers, since its operation in September of 2009, until the beginning of this year, while the Dubai Metro maintains its position as the longest metro project in the world without a driver.

His Highness, the Crown Prince of Dubai, praised the efforts of those in charge of the Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai and the achievements it yields with tangible positive effects on members of society, with the various components of the advanced transportation system in Dubai providing a distinguished service to many groups that depend heavily on mass transportation in their movement within His Highness praised the growth of community awareness of the importance of shifting from the use of private vehicles to moving with the modern and convenient means offered by the emirate, the most important of which is the “Dubai Metro”, which today serves as the backbone of the transportation system that connects the various vital areas in the emirate, providing the advantage of easy and safe movement for passengers.

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum also noted the positive impact of the metro as one of the most important environmentally friendly sustainable mass transit solutions, and said: “Dubai Metro is a vital project that serves the community and reflects Dubai’s keenness to provide sustainable, effective and environmentally friendly transport solutions… We are continuing to develop A highly efficient and reliable transportation system to facilitate smooth and safe movement and support the comprehensive development goals in the emirate.

right direction

The daily average number of metro users last year reached more than 616 thousand passengers, which gives positive indications of the growth in the number of Dubai Metro users, and confirms that the RTA’s plans to increase the number of users of mass transportation are moving in the right direction, and that there is a shift and development in the culture of Society towards mass transportation, as people began to seek its benefits and advantages, including easy and convenient transportation, and reducing fuel costs and vehicle maintenance.

In addition to the role of the Dubai Metro in facilitating the movement of residents and visitors in the Emirate of Dubai, it has contributed to enhancing the competitive strength of Dubai in organizing international events, the most important of which is the successful hosting of Expo 2020 Dubai, which witnessed the implementation of the 2020 route of the Dubai Metro, with a length of 15 kilometers, including seven stations. The metro also contributed to enhancing the emirate’s economic development, as well as tourism activities, while the Dubai Metro also had a clear impact on raising the value of real estate near its stations by 12%.

The highest standards of accuracy and safety

In detail, Mattar Al Tayer, Director General and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority, said: “The number of users of the “Red Line” of the Dubai Metro reached one billion and 342 million passengers, while the number of users of the “Green Line” reached 673 million and 531 thousand passengers, and we are proud of the registration of the Metro. Dubai achieved great success in achieving the highest international safety standards and operational efficiency in adhering to the accuracy of flight times, which amounted to 99.7%.

He added: “The statistics showed a continuous increase in the number of Dubai Metro users since its operation in September 2009, when it recorded 6 million and 89 thousand passengers, during four months (from September to the end of December of 2009), then the number increased from 38 million and 89 thousand passengers in 2010, to 69 million and 7 thousand passengers in 2011, the year in which the Green Line was inaugurated (on 9/9/2011), and as a result, the number of metro passengers increased in 2012 to reach 109 million and 49 thousand passengers, with a growth rate of 58% compared to The previous year, and in 2013 the number of passengers reached 137 million and 759 thousand passengers, and in 2014 the number of passengers reached 164 million and 307 thousand passengers, with a growth rate of more than 19%, and the number of Dubai Metro users increased in 2015 to 178 million and 646 thousand passengers In 2016, it reached 191 million and 325 thousand passengers, and exceeded the barrier of 200 million and 752 thousand passengers in 2017, by the end of which the total number of metro users since its operation exceeded the barrier of one billion passengers.

Al Tayer added: “The number of metro users continued to grow gradually, bringing the number in 2018 to 204 million 405 thousand passengers, and in 2019, the number of passengers reached 202 million 978 thousand passengers, and in 2020, in which the world witnessed the Covid-19 pandemic, a decline The number of metro users as a result of the precautionary measures, as the number of passengers reached 113 million and 626 thousand passengers, then it rose again with the start of recovery and the return of life to normal, bringing the number of passengers in 2021 to 151 million and 255 thousand passengers, so that the Dubai Metro will return and set a record in 2022, It is the highest since its operation, and reached 225 million and 142 thousand passengers, with a strong growth rate of nearly 49%, and the total number of Dubai Metro users since its operation until last January reached more than two billion passengers.

success factors

Many factors contributed to the increase in the number of Dubai Metro passengers during this period, as new stations were opened within the Route 2020 project, in addition to effective measures to achieve a rapid recovery from the repercussions of the Covid-19 pandemic, and there was a clear impact of effective and distinguished coordination by the Rail Agency and departments. The authority concerned with important international events and events such as Dubai Expo 2020 and events related to the World Cup 2022 and major exhibitions such as Gulf Food, GITEX, The Big Five and many other international exhibitions and conferences that make Dubai one of its most important destinations in the region and the world.

privileged position

The Dubai Metro enjoys a special place as one of the most important projects of the Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai and the mass transit system in the emirate. The metro consists of the red and green lines, which extend for 89.3 km and include 53 stations and a fleet of 129 trains. The facilities and services available at Dubai Metro stations are among the best in the world.

“Golden” design leadership

It is noteworthy that the Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai is the first entity in the world that has the largest number of LEED certificates for the gold category for a transport and transportation project from the (Leading Design for Energy and Environment) program with a classification (v4 BD + C: NC), by choosing the appropriate location for the stations and applying strategies It works to reduce energy and water consumption and reduce carbon emissions, in addition to using suitable and recyclable building materials and reducing waste resulting from implementation work.

Control Center

The Train Operations Control Center is one of the most advanced control centers in the world, through which the daily operation of the Dubai Metro service on the red and green lines is managed around the clock (24/7), and it requires a high level of accuracy and speed, and the highest levels of safety are achieved. safety and passenger comfort, and the center contributed to the Dubai Metro achieving the highest international safety standards, operational efficiency in adhering to the accuracy of trip times, achieving greater speed in carrying out maintenance operations and making decisions, and reducing the possibility of breakdowns.