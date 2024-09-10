Yesterday, the Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai celebrated the 15th anniversary of the establishment of the Dubai Metro, with passengers inside the various metro stations, through a number of events and programs.

“Emirates Today” monitored, through a field tour, the Authority’s celebrations inside the metro stations, where the Authority provided free ice cream to metro users, bearing a model of the “Dubai Metro Train”, which was met with great interest from metro users.

It also published celebratory advertisements on screens to mark the 15th anniversary of the launch of the metro, in addition to launching a special edition of Nol cards bearing the campaign logo and an exclusive design by LEGO Middle East.

The Authority invited those born on September 9 from 2009 to 2023 to celebrate their birthday in a wonderful way at LEGOLAND Dubai on September 21, as the event includes many fun and exciting activities and surprises, noting that parents can register their children to enjoy this unique opportunity to spend a fun-filled day by entering the details in the registration form below.

The Authority provides sponsorship for 15 students born on 09/09/2009 to study at the university, noting that to qualify, applicants must be citizens of the country, and their academic average must have exceeded 90% in the last two years.

Scholarships include Bachelor of Science in Electromechanical Engineering, Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering, Bachelor of Science in Electrical and Electronic Engineering, Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering, Bachelor of Science in Data Science, and Bachelor of Science in Computer Science (Cybersecurity/Artificial Intelligence).

The Authority also plans to launch the “SME Acceleration Program”, a special program for small and medium enterprises, whereby the winners will receive free retail space in metro stations for a year.

In cooperation with Brand Dubai, the Authority is hosting the Dubai Metro Music Festival at metro stations from September 21 to 27.

The Authority confirmed that IGLOO will offer ice cream with an exclusive design in the shape of the Dubai Metro. 5,000 of these ice creams will contain an identification code on the ice cream sticks, and those who receive them will have the chance to win gifts consisting of 5,000 Nol Tarhal discount cards.

Emirates Post has launched a special edition of stamps for stamp collectors, which can be purchased from Emirates Post offices or online.

The Authority confirmed that it will hold shows at selected metro stations to celebrate the anniversary of the launch of the Dubai Metro, and it also launched a commemorative stamp for those arriving at Dubai Airport to celebrate the 15th anniversary of the establishment of the metro.

Dubai Metro has achieved successive successes since its opening on September 9, 2009, until this September, as the length of the metro lines increased from 52 kilometers to nearly 90 kilometers, and the number of stations increased from 10 to 53 stations.

The number of operating trains also increased from 79 to 129, and the number of metro users increased from 20,000 passengers on September 10, 2009, to 767,000 passengers per day on September 3.

The Dubai Metro has contributed to providing job opportunities for citizens, as the number of citizens working in the company operating the metro is estimated at 228 employees.

The Dubai Metro has maintained its position as the longest driverless metro project in the world, while remaining one of the most important projects of the Authority in Dubai and the public transport system in the emirate.