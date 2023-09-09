The Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai revealed that it has carried out more than 16.8 million specialized maintenance hours for the Dubai Metro since it started operating on September 9, 2009, which included metro cars, railways, and maintenance of metro tunnels, recording the highest international safety standards. And operational efficiency in adhering to the accuracy of flight times, which amounted to 99.7%.

On the occasion of the 14th anniversary of the launch of the Dubai Metro, the authority stated that it has traveled 1.5 million kilometers since its inauguration. Over the past 14 years, it has maintained the sustainability of its operations.

The authority confirmed that it was keen to adhere to the maintenance of the metro system from the outset, by applying the highest international maintenance standards, under the supervision of competencies with international expertise, working to maintain the metro infrastructure, trains, stations and its systems. It also worked on sustaining the metro’s assets, and employing modern technologies to raise the efficiency of maintenance operations, thus providing a distinctive and smooth experience for its users.

The authority gives priority to qualifying and training national technical and engineering competencies in the field of train maintenance, by employing newly graduated engineers, qualifying them through training, field work, factory visits, and attending workshops and international conferences specialized in the field of train maintenance with their specialization in the fields of: railways, systems Trains, electrical systems and infrastructure for the Dubai Metro.

Two types of preventive maintenance programs and works are being implemented for the Dubai Metro, namely light maintenance, which is carried out every 14 days, and on a quarterly basis. The second type is comprehensive maintenance, which consists of inspections and maintenance of trains according to the number of kilometers traveled, which are carried out periodically for every 750,000 kilometers traveled for each train.

The maintenance and renewal of each train takes 15 days. To achieve this goal, nearly a million man-hours have been allocated to meticulously refurbishment of 79 trains, with the aim of maintaining their good performance.

The maintenance work is carried out by a specialized technical team consisting of 70 employees, who work throughout the day, as the comprehensive maintenance is carried out in a workshop equipped with the necessary equipment to carry it out in the Al Qusais garage, noting that the train fleet in the Dubai Metro consists of 129 trains, including 50 modern trains. And 79 of the first batch of trains that have recently completed maintenance work.

Dubai Metro trains have covered 1.5 million kilometres.

The second cycle of maintenance work, which is considered the highest level of maintenance, includes the examination and maintenance of all 14 train systems, including, for example: metro car systems, gear unit, traction motor, brake system, train door system, pneumatic valves and air conditioning systems. .

Maintenance teams have carried out railway sharpening work at a total length of 800 km since the opening of the metro, as the world’s most modern railway maintenance device is used, which automatically sharpens railway rails to maintain the best alignment between rails and train wheels, to prevent the risk of rails breaking, and to extend the life span of the structure. Train infrastructure, in addition to the use of highly developed machines and laser technologies to scan railway sections with high accuracy, and to determine the appropriate maintenance system, which ensures smooth movement of trains, and thus the authority achieves a complete transformation into an advanced preventive maintenance system that guarantees the achievement of one of the main strategic goals of the authority, while regarding the sustainability of assets.

The authority uses the latest technologies in the maintenance operations of the Dubai Metro, as it began using unmanned aerial vehicles (Drones) in the work of examining and inspecting the Dubai Metro tunnels on the Red and Green Lines, which are approximately 14 kilometers long, to ensure the condition of assets and the possibility of inspecting them accurately and quickly. It is equipped with cameras to monitor the condition of the tunnels using high-resolution techniques.

The walls of train tunnels are also monitored using infrared technology, with the aim of providing immediate reports on the status of assets and maintenance work, which is a technology related to the maintenance management system in the authority. It also provides a digital platform for inspection work, which reduces human errors in such work, in addition to the use of visual response technology (SightCall) for first-line response teams, a technology that allows the application of augmented reality on mobile devices, whereby first-line response teams can obtain information Direct and fast from a distance, and provide a quick solution to faults, especially for complex systems, and visual response technology has been a major driver for improving performance since its application, and it has resulted in a significant decrease in reducing response time.

Security and safety standards are among the most important priorities of the authority, as the metro network has been provided with more than 10,000 closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras to monitor all train facilities to ensure the safety of passengers. Ensure that it operates to the fullest extent to assist passengers on all their journeys.

Unique design

The Dubai Metro is the backbone of the transportation system that connects the various vital areas in the emirate, and provides easy and safe transportation for passengers.

It is also a qualitative addition to the prominent landmarks and achievements of the Emirate of Dubai, as it used the latest technology in the field of train industry.

It is a comprehensive transportation system, designed to serve the public, and includes 900 automatic toll gates, 548 escalators, 273 elevators, 96 electric walkways, and air-conditioned pedestrian bridges, which contribute to providing a smooth and easy transportation experience for the passenger.

• 10,000 CCTV cameras to ensure the safety of passengers at all times.

• The fleet of trains in the Dubai Metro consists of 129 trains.

• The authority gives priority in the field of train maintenance to qualifying and training national technical and engineering competencies.