Dubai Media Corporation, with its various radio, television and digital channels, announced; For its participation in the activities of the World Media Congress in its first edition, which is being held today at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center (ADNEC), under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court.

The first edition of the conference attracted more than 10,000 participants, including more than 200 CEOs of major global institutions, and hosted more than 170 media speakers, to discuss the multiple challenges facing this industry.

The important participation of the Dubai Media Corporation includes its launch of a special platform inside the exhibition, through which the corporation will broadcast all the events live, and these efforts represent the corporation’s commitment to work on presenting the event in all its details, and the effective contribution to highlighting the image of the Emirate of Dubai and the United Arab Emirates, and reviewing the country’s achievements on both local and global levels. On the participation of Dubai Media Incorporated in the conference, Mohammed Al Mulla, CEO of Dubai Media Incorporated, said: “Our presence in this important event, the World Media Congress in its first edition, is an important addition to the list of the Foundation full of many media partnerships to cover the most important events hosted by the region. We are also pleased Being present to learn about the best technologies and information related to the media sector and discuss how to benefit from them, in addition to taking note of the ways to develop media production in its various components, so that Dubai Media – as the leading media institution – provides more high-end content for its followers, as befits its being a window for displaying the image of Dubai and the UAE. And the fact that the institution is an essential pillar of the Arab and international media.