Dubai Media Corporation, with its various radio, television and digital channels, announced; About its participation in the activities of the World Media Congress in its first edition, which was held on November 15 and will continue until November 17 at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center “ADNEC”, under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court. The first edition of the conference attracted more than 10,000 participants, including more than 200 CEOs of major international institutions, and hosted more than 170 media speakers, to discuss the multiple challenges facing this industry and anticipate future directions in light of the rapid technical developments that are redefining the media landscape. worldwide.

The important participation of Dubai Media Corporation includes its launch of a special platform inside the exhibition, through which the Corporation will broadcast all the events live, and these efforts represent the Corporation’s commitment to work on presenting the event in all its details, and the effective contribution to highlighting the image of the Emirate of Dubai and the United Arab Emirates, and reviewing the country’s achievements on both local and global levels.

Mr. Mohammed Al Mulla, CEO of Dubai Media Incorporated, commented on Dubai Media Incorporation’s participation in the conference, saying: “Our presence in this important event is the World Media Congress in its first edition, held under the generous patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Court. The Presidency is an important addition to the list of Dubai Media Corporation that is full of many media partnerships to cover the most important events that the region is hosting.We are also pleased to be present to learn about the best technologies and information related to the media sector and discuss how to benefit from them, in addition to taking note of the ways to develop media production in its various components, to advance Dubai Media – as the leading media organization – provides more high-end content for its followers, as befits its being a window for presenting the image of Dubai and the UAE, and the fact that the organization is a fundamental pillar of the Arab and international media.”

The coverage during the event, which was organized by the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center “ADNEC” in Abu Dhabi, included holding several exclusive meetings with elite leaders in the media industry, specialists, global influencers, academics, youth and university students participating in the conference, in addition to broadcasting a group of television and radio programs that discuss and dialogue with thought leaders, in An attempt to uncover the secrets of the global media, and to convey everything that needs to be known about this great event to viewers and listeners, by broadcasting the events digitally on social networking sites and the Awan platform.

The “Global Media Congress” is an inspiring platform that opens horizons for learning about the reality of the media industry in the region and the world. Success, as it provides many opportunities for discussion between media organizations about the possibility of forming partnerships and establishing cooperative projects, in a way that enhances growth and ensures its long-term sustainability.

The holding of this event, the first of its kind in the Middle East, represents a golden opportunity to exchange ideas, communicate, and explore new media products and modern technical solutions, in the presence of more than 150 companies specialized in the media industry from around the world, so that this event plays a pivotal role in supporting global business relations. between various parties, and reshaping the future of partnerships in the media sector, with the ultimate goal of improving the quality of life of societies around the world.