As part of the program of activities of the ninth session of the Emirates Media Forum, held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, the Dubai Media Council signed a cooperation agreement with the Ministry of Economy, to launch the “Economic Content Creators” program.

The agreement, which was signed in the presence of His Excellency Sheikh Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Hamed, Chairman of the National Media Office, His Excellency Abdullah bin Touq, Minister of Economy, and Her Excellency Mona Ghanem Al Marri, Vice President and Managing Director of the Dubai Media Council and President of the Dubai Press Club, aims to… Both: Nihal Badri, Secretary General of the Dubai Media Council, and Abdullah Al Saleh, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Economy, to train media cadres and talents, as the program aims to build a distinguished and influential economic media by providing an advanced platform for training media, content makers and journalists that allows them to understand and analyze economic events in a deeper way. .

Providing new training solutions

On this occasion, His Excellency Abdullah bin Touq, Minister of Economy, expressed his happiness at signing the agreement with the Dubai Media Council, saying: “Thinking about economic content is extremely important for modern societies and sectors today, and it is vital for the economies of developed countries.”

He added: “The program will contribute to training employees on how to produce valuable economic content, and build new solutions to current and future challenges, to contribute to an optimal investment in the knowledge economy, and to overcome media challenges to advance towards excellence and sustainability, as our cooperation with the Dubai Media Council ensures the opening of an innovative field for training and development.” Media talent and journalistic competencies to deal with accurate economic data and information.”

His Excellency Abdullah bin Touq praised the active and constructive role adopted by the Dubai Media Council under the leadership and directives of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council in the field of modernization and development of the media work system in Dubai, and the Council’s contribution to enhancing media capabilities. Emirati through its interest in preparing young and specialized cadres and educating them in vital fields, especially the economy, to be able to provide an advanced media product that keeps pace with the prestigious position that the UAE has reached as a global economic center.

His Excellency the Minister of Economy expressed the Ministry’s keenness to provide all possible support in order to confirm the ability of the national media to advance its capabilities in a way that enables it to keep pace with the great development ambitions of the UAE in the context of the comprehensive development renaissance that is progressing steadily in light of the directives of the wise leadership, which pays great attention to the media and media professionals. As an active partner in the development process and primarily responsible for conveying a clear picture of the country’s achievements and successes to the world.

Constructive cooperation

For her part, Her Excellency Mona Ghanem Al Marri, Vice President and Managing Director of the Dubai Media Council, expressed her deep thanks and gratitude to the Ministry of Economy and the great cooperation it provided in launching this program, as an introduction to cooperation in the field of preparing media cadres specialized in the new fields that have resulted from rapid technological development. Which has made the content industry one of the most important, rapidly growing and widespread media sectors at the present time.

Regarding the objectives of the program, Her Excellency said that it seeks to build a strong and influential economic media by providing an advanced training platform for media professionals, content makers and journalists that allows them to understand and analyze economic events in a deeper way, enabling them to provide specialized and distinguished media content to the public, by providing economic numbers and analyzes that contribute to Understanding and highlighting the important aspects related to the surrounding economic developments and accurately identifying the dimensions of the local, regional and global economic scene.

Her Excellency explained that the conditions that the world is currently witnessing at various levels have affected the economy in one way or another, leaving clear effects on its page, which requires the presence of a specialized media cadre with a great degree of qualifications to deal efficiently with these variables through a deep understanding of their dimensions, which is what we are trying to do. Through this inspiring cooperation with the Ministry of Economy, which we see as the nucleus of a long-term strategic partnership through which we contribute to serving the strategic goals of the UAE, enhancing the role of media and content makers in supporting those goals and confirming the UAE’s economic leadership in accordance with the highest international professional standards.

Basic axes

Regarding the basic axes of the “Economic Content Creators” programme, His Excellency Nihal Badri, Secretary-General of the Dubai Media Council, said that the program is based on several main axes that work on analyzing economic events and their impact on the local economy, and discussing the challenges and opportunities available in vital economic sectors such as energy, technology and tourism. Industry, as well as reviewing economic policies and evaluating their impact on businesses and consumers.

Her Excellency explained that the program comes within the framework of the Council’s strategy to build bridges of cooperation and partnership with various national entities, as well as local and international media institutions, in order to develop the media work system in Dubai, with an approach that is consistent with the great speed with which Dubai is heading towards the future, and what it has achieved in the context of this. The march is made up of achievements that enhance its arrival at the top positions in various global competitiveness indicators, while the economic sector is one of the sectors in which the UAE and Dubai have achieved the most remarkable progress, despite the difficult circumstances that the global economy has been going through for years.

The “Economic Content Creators” program allows highlighting important aspects of global economic transformations and developments, such as international trade trends, technological innovation, the green economy, and sustainability. According to the agreement signed between the two sides, a team will be formed from both the Ministry of Economy and the Dubai Media Council to begin implementing the program during the next short period.

It is worth noting that the agreement also aims to create print, audio, visual, and digital economic media content for the public and readers, by providing economic figures and analyzes that contribute to understanding and highlighting important aspects, issues, and prominent economic events.

