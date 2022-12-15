His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, reviewed the work of the two advisory councils for publishing and content industry of the Dubai Media Council, where he was briefed on the proposals of the two councils that were established with the aim of reviewing and developing work strategies within the various sectors of the Dubai Media Corporation, in an effort to improve the capabilities of All of its television and radio channels, as well as its press publications and digital platforms, which together form an integrated media system that covers all media work tracks.

His Highness, Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, stressed during the meeting the importance of the role of each of the Advisory Council for Content Industry and the Advisory Council for Publishing, in presenting proposals and ideas in the light of an objective study of the capabilities of Dubai media, in a way that helps to accurately determine the areas of development and develop the necessary perceptions for the speed of intervention necessary with the same speed of development in Dubai, taking into account its position through which it topped the indicators of global competitiveness, stressing the need for Dubai media to always be at the forefront, monitoring, analyzing and conveying to the world clearly the features of the rapid development witnessed by Dubai in the future.

His Highness said: “Today’s media excellence has new standards, and we must take into account those standards, but rather be participants in making them.. Possessing a strong and competitive media enhances the chances of global leadership for Dubai.. In the era of metaverse and the Internet of things, there are new stories told with a future perspective that requires new concepts and creative ideas to be established. recipient loyalty.

Big goals

On the most important work paths that the Dubai Media Council will focus on in the next stage and through its two advisory councils, Her Excellency Mona Ghanem Al-Marri, Vice President and Managing Director of the Dubai Media Council, said: “With the entry of the UAE into the second fifty … we stand on the threshold of a stage that requires development The capabilities of all sectors in a manner that keeps pace with the great aspirations set by our wise leadership for this new developmental era… There is no doubt that the media must be at the forefront of those sectors, ready and ready, whether in terms of technology or human capabilities.. Today’s media is the media of creativity in content and excellence in the way it is published By employing contemporary technologies to effectively reach the widest circle of recipients, whether at home or around the world… This is what the Dubai Media Council seeks to achieve.”

She added, “Dubai media has a great responsibility as a partner in enabling it to attain the highest levels of competitiveness. We have clear targets formulated within the framework of the comprehensive strategic plan to develop all media sectors and raise their efficiency. This leads to transforming Dubai into a major center for the content industry in the region and the world in light of The elements it possesses distinguish its qualifications to be the capital of Arab media for two consecutive years.

During the meeting, Salem Butti Balyouha, Chairman of the Advisory Board for Publishing, gave a presentation in which he dealt with the most important features of the publishing sector in Dubai media at the current stage, in the light of a comprehensive evaluation process that covered all tracks of the publishing sector in Dubai Media Corporation, and an analysis of strengths and development points, as well as identifying lines The petition for the efforts required to modernize its capabilities in line with the vision of the wise leadership, implement the directives of His Highness the Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, and achieve the objectives of the general strategy of the Council.

Balyouha stressed the leadership of raising the level of the contribution of the national cadre in Dubai media to the objectives of developing the sector during the next stage, and said: “Our wise leadership attaches great importance to increasing the participation of the national cadre in various sectors, and from this standpoint, the Advisory Council for Publication is concerned with finding ways to increase the attractiveness of the sector for Emirati talents and competencies Young patriots and submitting the necessary proposals to motivate them to enter the media field. The Council also works to set frameworks related to preserving national talents and preparing the programs necessary to develop them and improve their professional capabilities, in a way that ultimately leads to achieving the higher goals aimed at advancing the Dubai media system in all its tracks. .

Mahmoud Al-Rasheed, Vice-Chairman of the Advisory Council for the Content Industry, gave an explanation of the outcome of the initial evaluation process for the content provided through the various Dubai media channels, which was conducted immediately after the announcement of the formation of the Council, in order to develop visions for development based on an accurate understanding of the requirements of the desired media leadership during the next stage. .

Al-Rasheed said: “We are working in the light of the directives of His Highness the Chairman of the Dubai Media Council to quickly achieve the goals for which the Advisory Council was established, foremost of which is to support the development of content-making policies in Dubai Media Corporation and to ensure that those policies are in line with national interests. Our goal is for our media to be on the same level.” The level of the UAE’s world-class achievements in various fields, and the rapid development and qualitative successes Dubai is witnessing within its various sectors.

The meeting dealt with a review of proposals for increasing the contribution of national cadres in the media sector and the quality of programs and initiatives necessary to discover and attract these cadres and ways to develop them, refine their talents and provide them with the elements of success and distinction. general.

The meeting was attended by members of the Dubai Media Council: His Excellency Hala Badri, His Excellency Malik Al Malek, Abdullah Belhoul, Younis Al Nasser, Amal Ahmed Bin Shabib, Issam Kazem, Muhammad Al Mulla, and Nihal Badri, Secretary General of the Council.