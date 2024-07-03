Under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, registration for the second round of the Mohammed bin Rashid Scholarship for Emirati Media Students has been announced. This comes as part of the Council’s support for young Emirati talents, its efforts to encourage them to enter the media field, and to expand the scope of Emirati cadres’ participation in creating advanced media that contributes to consolidating the national identity and reflects the global standing of the UAE and Dubai, in line with the visions of the wise leadership for the future, and reflects its keenness to affirm the presence of the national element in an influential and tangible manner in various vital sectors.

With the opening of registration, national media cadres have the opportunity to obtain a full scholarship to join the Mohammed Bin Rashid School of Communication at the American University in Dubai, while the scholarship paves the way for distinguished Emirati media professionals to obtain promising job opportunities after completing their university studies.

Mona Ghanem Al Marri, Vice President and Managing Director of the Dubai Media Council, stressed that the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, for the future and mechanisms of development across various sectors, and the directives of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, to find all the necessary alternatives to achieve the desired development at the level of the media sector, represent the basis from which the Council proceeds in implementing the message it has carried since its establishment, and the subsequent goals, foremost of which is preparing all the supporting conditions for graduating new generations of highly qualified Emirati media professionals, and paying attention to young talents in this field, and giving them the full opportunity to prove their worthiness in leading media development operations, given the creative energies and innovative ideas of young people, which Dubai relies on to lead higher levels on the ladder of excellence in all fields.

“The Council is keen to provide local media with qualified cadres to develop the sector in line with the comprehensive development renaissance of the UAE and Dubai’s growing global position. Media is a living industry that touches people’s lives, influences them, and is affected by surrounding variables, especially in terms of the tremendous technological progress that has created new standards and tools for the media, which now requires adopting a new way of thinking capable of harnessing these variables in a way that ensures benefiting from them, enhances the media message, and ensures its spread and the strength of its influence. Young people have the talents and ideas that qualify them to lead the development of the sector, provided that these talents are coupled with academic study and knowledge, to hone their talents in a professional manner and on sound scientific foundations,” she said.

“There is no doubt that the Mohammed bin Rashid Scholarship for Emirati Media Students represents a qualitative addition with a significant impact in this direction, as it is an important means of discovering young national media talents and providing them with the necessary support, thus opening the way for Emirati media to include competencies that elevate its content and message to international standards, and present advanced thinking that contributes to consolidating national constants, deepening the generations’ connection to their identity and culture, and opening new windows for the world to view the achievements and successes of the UAE in various fields,” she added.

“We will continue to develop comprehensive media in Dubai, support and develop national competencies, and provide a favorable environment that will confirm Dubai’s position as a major center for media talents and competencies, and enhance the participation of national cadres in the media sector, by working to attract more young talents and hone their creative skills, so that they can be an influential and effective force in establishing a leading local media system, in line with the Council’s vision and mission to create a national media that is characterized by efficiency and competitiveness, reflecting the great development witnessed by Dubai in all sectors, and keeping pace with the objectives of its strategic plans at various economic and social levels,” she stressed.

For her part, Secretary-General of the Dubai Media Council, Nehal Badri, pointed out that the launch of the second round of the “Mohammed bin Rashid Scholarship for Emirati Media Students” under the umbrella of the Dubai Media Council comes within one of the most important development axes of the media sector, based on the importance of the human element, which represents the true and main locomotive of advancement and progress. This is a principle that the UAE has always upheld and for which it has harnessed all capabilities in order to prepare a national cadre with the highest level of qualification and knowledge of the requirements of development within various sectors, noting the value of the scholarship in discovering young and promising media talents, and supporting them to be an effective and tangible contributor to building a leading local media system, and reaching the highest levels of competitiveness and content excellence.

She added: “We at the Dubai Media Council work according to a clear and integrated strategy that aims to develop the media sector, starting from the academic stage, which is the first point from which efforts to modernize the sector and advance its capabilities to new levels of excellence are launched, based on a firm belief that effective and influential media is capable of keeping pace with rapid changes, especially at the level of technological development, which opens up endless horizons of creativity.”

She explained that the “Mohammed bin Rashid Scholarship for Emirati Media Students”, which was approved by His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum in June of last year, aims to encourage Emirati youth to enter the media field, contribute to increasing the participation of the national cadre in shaping their future, and provide them with the skills, expertise and professional knowledge that will help them pave their way in the media field, so that they will have a tangible positive impact in developing it according to a vision that reflects Dubai’s growing status as a leading global city, noting that the Council continues to work on monitoring young elements capable of providing added value to local media, from a perspective that takes into account the development taking place in the sector globally to support them and enable them to succeed and excel in the field.

Those wishing to apply for the scholarship can submit applications to the following website: https://scholarship.aud.edu More details about the application process and required documents can be found at [email protected], no later than July 15, 2024.