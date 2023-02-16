Mona Ghanem Al-Marri, Vice President and Managing Director of the Dubai Media Council and Director General of the Media Office of the Government of Dubai, confirmed that the role of the media and its contributions in serving the Arab community has always been highly appreciated and cherished by Dubai, which is evident through the approach established by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid. Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, in creating the infrastructure and supportive environment for Arab and international media institutions to carry out their tasks to the fullest, based on their regional centers that have chosen Dubai as their headquarters.

This came as part of a media meeting with the Dubai Media Council, on the sidelines of the tenth edition of the World Government Summit, pursuant to the directives of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, to build bridges of communication with various media sectors, and to enhance dialogue and cooperation with all parties. Local, Arab and international media institutions, where the meeting included Nihal Badri, Secretary General of the Council, and leaders of the media institutions participating in the summit.

During the meeting, Al-Marri touched on reviewing the most important goals that the Council is working to achieve, under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, which includes, in a major aspect, strengthening partnership and cooperation relations with various media institutions, and working to raise the level of exchange Successful expertise and experiences, an affirmation of Dubai’s approach to openness to creative and innovative ideas that support Arab media, and contribute to advancing its development process in line with the aspirations of the peoples of the region for a better future. The attendees discussed the vision through which the Dubai Media Council operates, and the development goals included in its work strategy, in line with the comprehensive development directions in Dubai, especially those identified by the “Dubai Economic Agenda D33”, through which Dubai seeks to double the size of its economy over the next ten years. , to be one of the three largest economic cities in the world, and what this ambitious agenda calls for in terms of advanced media capabilities, and cadres with a great deal of professional competence to provide a realistic and integrated picture of the size of the achievements made within the framework of this ambitious agenda, as well as the efforts of the Council in achieving these requirements, both from In terms of possessing the latest technology or preparing the national media cadre necessary to achieve this mission. The meeting also dealt with important aspects of the development process in the UAE in general, and in Dubai in particular, and the relentless movement it is witnessing, aiming to participate in shaping the future, which is evident in hosting the “World Government Summit” in its tenth edition under the slogan “Foreseeing Future Governments”. », Where the participants in the meeting praised Dubai’s preoccupation with the future, and its success in balancing the current development requirements and adapting today’s achievements to be also a reason for creating a tomorrow that carries with it broader opportunities and greater successes, expressing their sincere wishes to the UAE and Dubai for further progress and prosperity.

