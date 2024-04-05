The Dubai Media Council announced the success of the “Ramadan in Dubai” campaign, which was launched under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, at the beginning of the holy month, with the aim of highlighting the festive aspects with which Dubai welcomes the month of Ramadan as an expression of All the authentic social customs and traditions associated with this occasion, and in an effort to coordinate these celebrations between the public and private sectors under one umbrella, which is the campaign umbrella, for the first time.

The Council also announced, under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the launch of the “Eid in Dubai” campaign to coordinate celebrations across the emirate to welcome Eid al-Fitr, and to complement the efforts initiated by the “Ramadan in Dubai” campaign aimed at ensuring the highest levels of harmony are achieved. And integration between the various celebrations that spread across Dubai’s various vital areas, neighborhoods and furgances, during this happy occasion.

The “Ramadan in Dubai” campaign revived the essence of the holy month through more than 6,000 events, and merged Dubai’s ancient traditions with its modern, global character. This year’s Ramadan celebrations were characterized by close cooperation between various components of society and from different nationalities and cultural backgrounds, which highlighted Dubai’s status as a city. For understanding, coexistence and cultural diversity, as the many celebratory events included in the campaign had a great impact in embodying the tolerant values ​​advocated by the true Islamic religion, which were reflected in various community activities.

Vice President and Managing Director of the Dubai Media Council and Director General of the Dubai Government Media Office, Mona Ghanem Al Marri, said: “His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum directed the Council to strengthen coordination at the emirate level, to ensure the best possible picture of celebrations on all occasions. We are proud of the success of the Ramadan campaign in Dubai in achieving the goals with government and private participation and community efforts within an integrated work system to celebrate the holy month. It reflected the spirit of one team with which Dubai was able to achieve achievements that took it to the global level.”

She expressed her deep thanks and gratitude to the partners within the #Ramadan_in_Dubai campaign, and said: “The campaign had an impact this year in adding more joy to Dubai during the holy month, and we were inspired by the vision of our wise leadership aimed at strengthening community cohesion and cooperation, which came in its best form through… The integration of roles confirms Dubai’s uniqueness as an exceptional community that believes in the value of teamwork and concerted efforts in order to always achieve the best.”

Al Marri praised the cooperation that was the basic foundation for the success of the campaign and in coordination with “Brand Dubai”, the creative arm of the Dubai Government Media Office, the entity supervising the campaign, and said: “The success of the campaign would not have been achieved without the integrated efforts of the public and private sectors, and the exemplary participation of the residents of Dubai.” “This is a new testimony to Dubai’s ability to dazzle the world in a way that stems from the authenticity of its Arab identity and its growing global status.”

She also confirmed that the “Eid in Dubai” campaign will build on the success of the “Ramadan in Dubai” campaign, which represented the first time that government and private efforts were coordinated in celebrating this occasion.

Uniform canopy

For her part, Brand Dubai Director, Shaima Al Suwaidi, said, “Brand Dubai will continue to coordinate with the partners organizing festive events during Eid Al Fitr, in order to present a celebration that is commensurate with Dubai’s status and reflects its always steadfast spirit of creativity and excellence, and its constant approach to being a source For the happiness of its residents and visitors.”

She explained that “Brand Dubai issued an interactive digital guide that includes comprehensive information about Eid celebrations in the city, to learn about the activities that Dubai will witness during the days of Eid Al Fitr.”

Religious and community events

The Department of Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities in Dubai provided a huge number of religious lectures and lessons that benefited more than 156,000 people, and more than 23 million benefited from the meals that were distributed in 1,587 locations. The department presented 5 charitable initiatives that attracted nearly 24 million beneficiaries, and organized 14 community initiatives benefited 23,000 participants.

A special seal welcomes visitors

The General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai launched an initiative to receive travelers arriving to the Emirates through air, land and sea ports with a special stamp bearing the slogan of the “Ramadan in Dubai” campaign, along with the presentation of a “Connect with Happiness” card in cooperation with its strategic partner, Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company “du”. In a gesture that reflects Dubai’s welcome to its visitors during the holy month of Ramadan.

The Dubai Police General Command distributed seven cannons on a fixed basis in seven vital areas throughout Dubai, in addition to the mobile cannon that toured a group of areas of the emirate throughout the month. The Ramadan Cannon event is one of the main events associated with the month of fasting, as it attracts the attention of audiences of various nationalities who are keen to gather around the cannon before its launch at sunset.

Exceptional experiences

The Dubai Festivals and Retail Corporation in Dubai presented a program full of unique experiences in celebration of the holy month of Ramadan, which gave Dubai residents and visitors of all ages and nationalities the opportunity to participate in distinguished cultural and heritage events, while Dubai hotels and resorts witnessed high occupancy rates during Ramadan. Fireworks displays lit up Dubai's skies for three nights at the end of each week of the Holy Month, and the city's landmarks sparkled with stunning light displays as part of the Ramadan Specters event.

Expo's celebration of the past

Expo City Dubai presented 51 daily activities and events that embodied the spirit of the holy month, and included many breakfast and suhoor options through more than 12 participating restaurants and cafes, in addition to the dazzling displays on the dome of Al Wasl Square and the night market, which includes a wide range of craft and heritage products. Ramadan is an unforgettable adventure for children and adults throughout the days of the holy month.

aVarious activities

The Community Development Authority in Dubai cooperated with the Department of Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities in Dubai in launching the “Dubai Pulse” initiative, which benefited approximately 980 women. It also participated in the “Hala Ramadan” event in the Barsha Heights area, and cooperated with “Dubai Holding” in launching the initiative “A well-placed gift” benefited about 9,000 workers and 1,400 orphans and minors, and it organized a meeting for people of determination and their mothers that coincided with Mother’s Day. The Authority participated in the “Little Reader” initiative, from which 112 children benefited, and organized an evening for 85 people from the families of inmates in penal and correctional institutions and those released. It also organized a Ramadan employee meeting in the presence of senior citizens, male and female, over two days at the Thukher Club in Al Safa Park.

«Furjan Dubai»

The Ramadan events and festivals that were organized under the auspices of the Al Furjan Fund witnessed a massive turnout from the people of 15 villages, covered by the activities sponsored by the Fund during the holy month, and combining folk arts, music, drawing, photography, folk games, and cooking challenges, in addition to home projects, festivals, and various sports tournaments.

During the holy month of Ramadan, Dubai witnessed many diverse international and local sporting events, tournaments and activities, most notably the “Dubai World Cup” for horses, the Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournament, the World’s Strongest Man Championship, the Masters Cup for Polo, the Hatta Ramadan Tournament and many other events that were held in cooperation with… Dubai Sports Council in various areas of Dubai.

Dubai Holding's “Gift in Place” initiative succeeded in collecting and packaging 120,000 new products and commodities, which were reused and presented in the form of more than 8,500 gifts to be distributed to approximately 9,000 workers and 1,400 beneficiaries. Dubai Holding's retail destinations also witnessed more than 40 effectiveness.

Festive parks and markets

Dubai Municipality implemented a large number of events and activities during the Ramadan campaign in Dubai, and the “Ramadan Market” in Old Municipality Street was among the most prominent events this year. Dubai Municipality also cooperated with the “Al Furjan Fund” and “Furjan Dubai” to host the event “Our Journey Between the Ghaf” » Community in Mushrif National Forest Park.

Wide media coverage

The “Ramadan in Dubai” campaign was supported by extensive media activity led by the Dubai Government Media Office in coordination and cooperation with local and foreign media outlets.

The office broadcast more than 200 articles on social media accounts, recording about one million views. The campaign's official hashtag #Ramadan_in_Dubai has seen more than 492 million views. Dubai Media played a major and important role in media coverage and highlighting community participation on this occasion, especially through its television channels through a distinguished program map, which included a large group of dramatic and television works.

The newspapers “Al Bayan” and “Emarat Al Youm” also played an important role in highlighting Dubai’s celebrations and their various manifestations during the month of Ramadan, through a large group of press reports accompanied by pictures that highlight the extent of the splendor of the image that Dubai appeared during the holy month, and the large community participation in celebrating the occasion. .