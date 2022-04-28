The TV and Radio Sector at Dubai Media Incorporated announced the Eid Al Fitr broadcast schedule for Dubai and Sama Dubai channels, which will include a variety of programs and special paragraphs to suit all segments of society, including the Eid atmosphere in the United Arab Emirates.

The special broadcast will start on the morning of the first Eid day with a live broadcast of the Eid prayer in the UAE at 6 am, and then the Eid prayer from Makkah Al-Mukarramah at 7 am, and then the Great Al-Fadl program, which will come at 8 am in a special and distinctive episode in The first day of the blessed Eid, and at 9 am, the broadcast will be transferred to the “Sabah Al Eid” studio, which will accompany viewers for two continuous hours on the Dubai and Sama Dubai channels, after which the broadcast will be transmitted individually to each of the two channels to present different and varied programmes.

The schedule of the Dubai TV channel programs will include the last episode of the Carpool Karaoke program on Monday, which will host the artist Yousra at 9 pm, and the return of the famous program on Tuesday at 9 pm, and the 971 program will also return on Wednesday, the third day of Eid at 21:00, in addition to An exclusive episode of Program 40 with Assi El Helani on Wednesday at 10:30 pm, in addition to special episodes of programs that the audience watched during the month of Ramadan, such as Between You and Me, which will be broadcast on the first and second days of Eid via Dubai TV at 10:30 pm, as well as The last episodes of the drama and comedy series that were shown during Ramadan will be broadcast on the channels. The Sama Dubai screen will also show the distinguished artistic plays “Azoby Al Salmiya” on Monday at 3:30 pm and “Amina’s Dream” on Tuesday at 3:30 pm, in addition to the Eid draws live on Sama Dubai channel at 7 pm, and it will be broadcast The Eid special episodes of Al Senyar show at 10:30 pm, Wasiyat at 11 am, and Hani and Afia at 12 pm.

It is also worth noting that Sama Dubai channel has a special coverage of the evening of the second day of Eid with the artist “Hussein Al Jasmi” at 10:30 pm and the third day of the Eid with the artist “Majid Al Mohandes” at 10:30 pm, which will create an enjoyable artistic festive atmosphere for viewers to enjoy .



