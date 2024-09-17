In line with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, regarding the development of Emirati media leaders across various key sectors, in line with Dubai’s ambitions, and within the framework of the ambitious vision to support and empower Emirati talent to become influential national leaders, Dubai Media today honored 31 employees in the first batch of the “Leadership Preparation” diploma program, which aims to qualify second and third-tier leaders at Dubai Media“

This honour comes within the context of Dubai Media’s efforts to develop national cadres to occupy leadership positions and lead the development process within the media sector in Dubai. The diploma programme titled “The Leader’s Journey: Today’s Leaders, Builders of the Future”, launched by Dubai Media in partnership with Elaph Consulting and Training, seeks to create a realistic model for the creation of a successful leader, and provide a training space for its media cadres and prepare them for the future. The programme includes 4 main programmes: “The Supreme Leader’s Codes” programme, which deals with leadership tools and strategies, and ways to discover the latent capabilities and energies of leaders, as well as the “Great Leaders According to the Methodology” programme. “MIT.

The honoring ceremony, organized by Dubai Media at the Union Museum, was attended by His Excellency Mohammed Al Mulla, CEO of Dubai Media, Salem Belyouha, Executive Director of Media Content Sector, Abdullah Al Mansouri, Executive Director of Corporate Support Sector, Dr. Maitha Buhumaid, Executive Director of Marketing and Communication Sector, Sheikha Ahmed, Executive Director of Human Resources Sector, and a number of media leaders in Dubai..

Future vision for the media sector

On this occasion, His Excellency Mohammed Al Mulla, CEO of Dubai Media, said: “Within the framework of the strategic plans set by the Dubai Media Council, and in order to achieve one of its most important goals to build the most capable media system to keep pace with Dubai’s future ambitions, and in an effort to train and graduate influential media leaders from national competencies, we at Dubai Media believe that today’s youth are the leaders of the future. Therefore, we are constantly keen to provide them with a set of programs that contribute to enhancing their skills, refining their experiences, and qualifying them for leadership positions and managing the media sector in the future.”“

His Excellency added: “Our new vision is based on a young national cadre qualified to bear the responsibility of development within competitive frameworks. Therefore, the “Leadership Preparation Diploma” programme, which is the crowning achievement of the system of honouring and sponsoring media competencies in Dubai, is in line with the next phase of our future vision for the media sector, and enhancing Dubai’s position as a leading media centre for content creation.””

During the honoring ceremony, His Excellency Mohammed Al Mulla stressed that Dubai Media’s future vision is based on a selection of programs, initiatives and projects that keep pace with Dubai’s position as a leading and advanced media center, and provide competitive and diverse media services with international specifications. Undoubtedly, such a competitive product requires second and third-tier cadres and leaders who are fully aware of modern media trends and the level of technical equipment and infrastructure, so that “Dubai Media” will be one of the institutions contributing to achieving a new media renaissance that serves the public, whether within the UAE or across the Arab world, with a vision that looks forward to building an advanced and sustainable media future..

Empowering leaders with the tools of the future

The diploma program reviews a set of key values ​​and skills that every leader and manager needs in their work according to the best global practices in leadership, in addition to building leadership confidence, managing work teams, analyzing problems and making decisions, while the “Leadership with Emotional Intelligence” program was designed to provide the competencies and skills of the emotionally intelligent leader in addition to learning about ways to understand oneself, emotional intelligence tools and strategies for developing leadership skills, while the Institutional Change Program aims to prepare strong leaders and provide them with the keys and tools they need to enable them to draw a new and inspiring beginning, in addition to providing them with the tools, experiences and diverse vital leadership skills they need, enabling them to face the challenges and changes of the future with flexibility and intelligence, and motivating them to innovate appropriate solutions for them..

It is worth noting that the “Leadership Preparation Diploma” program took into account the vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, for the future of the media and the image it should have in terms of development and keeping pace with the surrounding global changes, and His Highness’s keenness to enhance investment in developing human cadres, and to put the empowerment of young media professionals at the forefront of priorities, and to confirm the influential presence of the young Emirati media professional in the development process, in line with the great technological progress that has become the ultimate voice in shaping the image of the media of the future..