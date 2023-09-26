The Dubai Media Council and the Supreme Council for Media Regulation in the Arab Republic of Egypt signed a memorandum of understanding in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, with the aim of enhancing cooperation between the two sides in the field of media development, on the sidelines of the first days of work. The “Arab Media Forum,” whose 21st session began yesterday in Dubai, with the participation of a crowd of leaders and media figures in the region and the world.

The memorandum was signed by the Chairman of the Supreme Council for Media Regulation in Egypt, Karam Gabr, and the Vice President and Managing Director of the Dubai Media Council, Mona Ghanem Al Marri. The two sides stressed that this step comes in light of the close ties that have always brought together the sisterly Republic of Egypt and the UAE in various fields, and prepares for a new phase. From constructive cooperation in the media field.

Karam Gabr stressed that Egyptian-Emirati cooperation in the media field will witness tangible development with the signing of the memorandum of understanding between the Dubai Media Council and the Supreme Council for Media Regulation, effectively strengthening the existing strategic partnership relations between them, and extending bridges of cooperation between the two countries.

He added that there are many commonalities between the Egyptian and Emirati media that pave the way for building on them to reach projects that achieve the vision of both sides in exchanging experiences in all fields.

For her part, Mona Ghanem Al-Marri affirmed that the Egyptian leadership in the field of media is the subject of all appreciation and pride, as it has been established over many decades and through institutions that have their weight and stature, whether in the field of journalistic, television, or radio work.

She said, “The Egyptian media constitutes a fundamental pillar in the structure of the Arab media, and we are proud of this agreement, in which we see an important step on the path to cooperation in the field of media development, the culmination of a consensus of visions on the importance of concerted efforts in order to build new courses through which we can contribute to the advancement of the Arab media process.” In general, we look forward to this understanding being an introduction to a partnership that serves the development of the sector at the bilateral and Arab levels.”

She confirmed the start of implementing a comprehensive development plan for Dubai media, based on the national media cadre qualified to create a media that lives up to the level of the achievements achieved by the UAE, which requires that its media be able to convey a clear image of it to the world… a media that consolidates national identity, keeps pace with the surrounding global changes, and deals with them in a manner It depends on conscious awareness of its various aspects, and what this calls for is closer cooperation with leading media outlets in the region and the world to increase the level of exchange of expertise and professional knowledge.

The cooperation will include training and developing the human cadres of both parties, exchanging expertise and specialized technical knowledge, and cooperating in the field of conducting specialized research and studies in the same field, based on the capabilities that both parties to the agreement possess.

The memorandum of understanding comes as an extension of the cooperation ties between Dubai media and the Egyptian media community through the initiatives launched by Dubai to serve the Arab media, most notably the “Arab Media Forum,” which annually witnesses the participation of the most prominent media figures and leaders of the leading press institutions in Egypt.

