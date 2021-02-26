Rida Saleem (Dubai)

The competitions of the Dubai Masters International Championship for Free Wireless Aviation 2021 began today, Friday, under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, which will continue until tomorrow (Saturday) evening, with the participation of 12 pilots from 6 countries, namely UAE, Germany, France, the Philippines, America and Italy in the Al Lisaili area in Dubai.

The opening ceremony began with a welcoming speech from Nasr Hamouda Al Neyadi, President of the Air Sports Federation and Chairman of the Organizing Committee of the Tournament, and the opening was attended by Youssef Hassan Al Hammadi, Chairman of the Air Sports Organizing Committee in the Gulf Cooperation Council Countries, Vice Chairman of the Organizing Committee, and heads of delegations. The NIYADI welcomed the participating delegations and the pilots present, noting that they reviewed The number of participants this year is due to adherence to precautionary measures and physical distancing, as the tournament was limited to the international helicopter category, but the tournament will be held annually, and we hope that the exceptional circumstances have ended.

The UAE stars gave a show that won the approval and admiration of the attendees, as Ahmed Nasser Al Balushi and his family, Nasser and Zayed, gave 3 great shows for gasoline and jet planes, then Abdullah Al Rayes, one of the Emirati professional pilots, and Eveline, a Filipino resident in the country, gave a joint display of helicopters, after which the official competitions began.

Youssef Al-Hammadi, Chairman of the GCC Air Sports Organizing Committee, praised the establishment of the championship and the health protocol, which everyone adhered to in order to achieve safety and security for pilots and organizers alike, expressing his hope that the children of the GCC countries will participate in the next tournament after the effects of the pandemic have ended.

For his part, our world champion Tariq Al-Saadi, the tournament director, affirmed that every contestant has the right to participate in two competitions. In each competition, the first 3 minutes are given a free review, in which he reviews all his capabilities and creativity, and the second is the accompaniment of the music, provided that the movement of the plane is in line with the music and harmonizes With her in a way to delight the followers.