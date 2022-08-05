The Dubai Financial Market announced, in a disclosure, yesterday, that “TECOM Group” will join the general index of the market and the index of the real estate sector, as of Monday, August 8, 2022.

And trading on the shares of “TECOM Group” began on the Dubai Financial Market as of the fifth of last July, after the completion of its initial public offering, and its successful listing.

The group succeeded in raising about 1.7 billion dirhams through its initial public offering, after the offering attracted strong demand, which resulted in a total coverage of the amount of shares offered by more than 21 times, according to the final price.