London (Reuters) The Dubai Financial Market led the gains in most of the Gulf financial markets, as the market index closed higher on Wednesday, supported by the leading share, Emaar Properties, while Saudi stocks also made strong gains ahead of the OPEC + meeting.

The main index in the Dubai market rose 0.8 percent to 2590 points, extending the gains for the fifth consecutive session, as the share of Emaar Properties rose 2.2 percent, while the share of its unit, Emaar Malls, jumped more than five percent, in its largest gain since November of the year. the past.

“Emaar” said, yesterday, Tuesday, that it is buying shares of minority shareholders in its shopping centers unit, less than ten years after it launched the company’s shares for public subscription.

Emaar Properties, which owns 85 percent of Emaar Malls, plans to swap 0.51 of its shares with shareholders of Emaar Malls. This brings Emaar Malls to 24 billion dirhams ($ 6.53 billion).

The main index in Saudi Arabia rose 0.7 percent to 9,310 points ahead of the planned OPEC + meeting on Thursday, the oil giant Saudi Aramco advanced 1.7 percent, and the petrochemical company, Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC), rose 2.3 percent.

The Secretary-General of OPEC and experts said Tuesday that it believes that the outlook for the oil market is generally positive, and that the uncertainty that prevailed over the past year is dissipating, but the risks resulting from the pandemic still persist.

The market broadly expects OPEC + production cuts, which were the deepest on record, by about 1.5 million barrels per day, and for Saudi Arabia to end a voluntary production cut of one million barrels per day.

In the Abu Dhabi market, the index fell 0.2 percent to 5,700 points.

The Bahrain Stock Exchange index rose 0.3 percent to 1,474 points, the Muscat Securities Market index rose 0.6 percent to 3,645 points, and the Kuwait Stock Exchange index rose 0.2 percent to 6,204 points.

In Qatar, the index fell 0.2 percent to 10044 points, affected by a 4.5 percent drop in the Nakilat share, with the expiration of the right to cash distribution for the gas transportation company.

Outside the Gulf region, the Egyptian leading shares index fell 0.7 percent to 11,393 points, under the weight of the 3.5 percent decline in Abu Qir Fertilizers.

While the Jordanian Stock Exchange ended transactions with little change from the previous session, amid continued speculation in leading shares and weak liquidity.

The general index of shares closed down 0.03 percent to 1764.43 points, while the value of trading was six million dinars, compared with seven million in the previous session.

Jordan Telecom shares fell 0.64% to 1.55 dinars, Jordan Kuwaiti shares fell 0.7% to 1.4 dinars, and Arab Bank shares fell 0.48% to 4.08 dinars.