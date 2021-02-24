Dubai (Al-Ittihad) announced Dubai Financial Market Today on the reopening of the normal maximum percentage of the decline in listed stock prices during one session, which is 10% starting from the trading session on Sunday, corresponding to the 28th February 2021, in implementation of the decision issued by the Council of Ministers in this regard.

The market had temporarily lowered the percentage to 5% last March, with the maximum price hike remaining at 15%, as part of measures aimed at reducing market volatility due to the repercussions of the COVID-19 pandemic. Hassan Al Serkal, Chief Executive Officer of the Dubai Financial Market, said: “The reactivation of the normal maximum price drop comes in light of the clear flexibility that the market has shown in absorbing the sharp fluctuations in global financial markets as a direct reflection of the repercussions of the pandemic.

The market has maintained its business as usual, thanks to its advanced technical and organizational capabilities, and has clearly benefited from the numerous economic stimulus packages that the wise leadership initiated, which made the UAE admired and appreciated by the world and placed it at the forefront in terms of the speed of interaction and the effectiveness of solutions.

He added: “All performance indicators showed a remarkable improvement during the last period, and the general index rose by 56% compared to its lowest level during 2020, which was achieved last April in the midst of global market fluctuations.

The total value of trading during the year 2020 increased by 24% to 66 billion dirhams, which reflects the confidence of local and international investors in the market and its retention of attractiveness to investors, as it attracted 4,027 new investors during the year 2020, including 2,350 foreign investors.