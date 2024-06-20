Today, the Dubai Financial Market announced the periodic review of the general index and the Islamic index on June 24.

The Dubai Market said, in a circular today, that the “Unikai Foods” company is scheduled to join the Islamic index.

The market stated that Drake & Scull International will also be included in the general index, the Islamic index, and the industrial sector index, as of the same date.

The Dubai Financial Market indices, including the general index, the Islamic index, and sectoral indices, are based on best practices, which provides all traders with global indices that are easy to trade and invest in accordance with.

The international company S&P Dow Jones Indices is responsible for calculating the indexes, noting that they are calculated on the basis of the market value of the actual shares available for free trading and are rebalanced on a quarterly basis under the supervision of a specialized, independent committee.