Under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Border Ports Security Council, the Maritime Navigation Regulation and Security Committee in the Emirate of Dubai, in coordination with the Dubai Maritime City Authority at the Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation, launched the “Maritime Assistant” service specialized in providing marine means in Maritime sector in Dubai.

Sheikh Saeed bin Ahmed bin Khalifa Al Maktoum, Executive Director of the Dubai Maritime City Authority, confirmed that, in accordance with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, to develop a service system that supports the efficiency and competitiveness of the maritime sector in the Emirate of Dubai, the authority has launched the Maritime Assistant Service, which aims to establish A unified entity of a civilian nature that initially provides a total of 10 marine means (boats), as an initial stage, affiliated with the Dubai Maritime City Authority, Dubai Municipality and Dubai International Marine Sports Club, with the aim of supporting government agencies and providing field and logistical services to enable them to perform and facilitate their work tasks that are carried out. Presenting them at sea, such as inspections, marine surveys and other field operations, which achieves the optimum use of government resources and achieves the highest level of coordination between the authorities in the emirate to serve the public interest.

Sheikh Saeed bin Ahmed bin Khalifa Al Maktoum added: “The marine assistant service provides its services to all government departments so that the wishing party can address the authority directly to use the marine means to carry out and perform the tasks that require its presence in the waters of the Emirate of Dubai at any time.”

Sheikh Saeed bin Ahmed bin Khalifa Al Maktoum explained that the “Marine Assistant” service is keen to enforce laws and decisions and maintain discipline and civilized practices in the waters of the Emirate of Dubai in accordance with the approach that the public receives positively, noting that the Dubai Maritime City Authority will assume responsibility for coordination and supervision of Providing marine means when needed.

Sheikh Saeed bin Ahmed bin Khalifa Al Maktoum said that the Dubai Maritime City Authority looks forward to continuing to work on upgrading all services related to the maritime sector to enhance the efficiency of maritime traffic and raise the level of global competitiveness of the sector, stressing that the authority is keen to see the latest developments and benchmarks to follow best practices. in the sector and building partnerships that benefit all parties concerned with maritime traffic in Dubai.

Sheikh Saeed bin Ahmed bin Khalifa Al Maktoum praised the continuous follow-up of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum to develop the maritime sector in the Emirate of Dubai in accordance with the best international standards and practices, praising the important and vital role played by the Dubai Maritime Regulation and Insurance Committee to develop the services provided to the sector. Maritime.