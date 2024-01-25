Dubai (Etihad)

In its meeting, chaired by Ahmed Saeed bin Meshar, the Board of Directors of the Dubai International Marine Club reviewed the most important anticipated and new events in the “calendar” for the 2023-2024 season, including preparations for hosting the first Gulf Championship for People of Determination for Modern Sailing under the umbrella of the World Special Olympics and the UAE Special Olympics from 4 Until next March 8.

The club's board of directors announced its full welcome to hosting the upcoming tournament, which brings together an important segment of society, supports the club's societal goals, in paying attention to various groups, and enhances its efforts that were launched seasons ago, to activate this aspect, as the event brings together all the teams of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries.

The Board of Directors congratulated the great success achieved by the club, after contracting with Victory Management to be the executing body for the operational operations of the Miami Powerboat Team, which is participating in the rounds of the World Powerboat Championship, which begins next February from Jeddah in Saudi Arabia.

The Board of Directors approved the participation of the Victorian Formula 1 powerboat team in the new edition of the 2024 World Championship, in order to complete the ambitions and continue the successes achieved by the team last year, by obtaining second place in the overall standings, as the world championship begins this year in Indonesia. Which will host the first round from February 23 to 25 next.

The club instructed the executive management to work on preparations to participate in the 30th session of the Dubai International Boat Show, which will be held at the front of Dubai Harbor from February 28 to next March 3, through the club’s pavilion and to highlight the club’s role in reviving the popular heritage of the Emirates and developing… Marine sports, as well as the fingerprints of the Victorian Administration in the manufacture and development of speedboats, of various types, and marine engines.