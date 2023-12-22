His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister, may God protect him, in his capacity as Ruler of the Emirate of Dubai, issued a decree regulating the affairs of bachelors in the Emirate of Dubai, in accordance with clear and specific procedures, rules and regulations, with the aim of preserving the aesthetic image and cultural appearance of the Emirate. Reducing the spread of informal farms there, encouraging the development and care of livestock in the emirate, in accordance with the highest standards of safety and public health, and contributing to supporting local livestock production, in a way that meets the food security strategy in the Emirate of Dubai.

The provisions of the decree apply to the estates that were allocated to beneficiaries in Dubai at the time its provisions came into force, and those that are allocated to citizens of the emirate after the implementation of its provisions. Excluded from the application of the provisions of this decree are: estates allocated for the sport of camel racing, subject to the supervision of the Dubai Camel Racing Club, and camps and winter estates allocated by it. Dubai Municipality to hold social and entertainment activities and events.

According to the decree, it is prohibited for any natural or legal person to establish or allow the establishment of any estate or to erect any fences on any plot of land that is not owned by him in the Emirate of Dubai, in any way or form, unless the establishment of such estates or Fences are in compliance with the provisions of this decree and the legislation in force in the Emirate of Dubai.

The decree stipulated that the Land Areas Department, affiliated with the Office of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum for Procurement and Finance, would be the competent authority in the Emirate of Dubai to supervise and control the affairs of estates, in coordination with the Dubai Municipality.

Municipality powers

According to the decree, Dubai Municipality, in coordination with the Land Areas Department, undertakes a number of tasks and powers, including: approving areas, areas, and lands to allocate estates in the Emirate of Dubai, developing alternative solutions to modify the locations of existing estates, including random estates, monitoring livestock within the estates, and all Relevant public health and safety procedures, enabling beneficiaries to sell their livestock in municipal markets, removing estates that violate the building conditions approved in accordance with applicable legislation, and adopting a model design for barns located inside estates, in accordance with its approved standards, and in a manner commensurate with the cultural appearance of the emirate. Dubai.

Singles Affairs Organizing Committee

The decree stipulated that a permanent committee called the “Singles Affairs Regulatory Committee” be formed in the Emirate of Dubai, headed by the Director of the Land Areas Department, and with membership of representatives from the Court of His Highness the Ruler of Dubai, Dubai Municipality, Dubai Police, and Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (PJSC). The committee is responsible for issuing the necessary decisions to withdraw, remove, or cancel the allocation of the estates, in addition to any other tasks or powers stipulated in this decree and the decisions issued pursuant to it.

Beneficiary obligations

According to the decree, the beneficiary or whoever has the right to benefit from the estate is committed to a number of obligations, the most important of which are: applicable federal and local legislation, including the provisions of this decree and the decisions and instructions issued pursuant to it, raising the types of animals determined by the Wild Areas Department, registering, numbering and vaccinating them with the Dubai Municipality, and owning a number of animals not less than the minimum and not more than the permissible limit according to the total area of ​​the estate, and obtaining the necessary permits and approvals from the municipality to build service facilities and facilities designated for housing and raising animals, in addition to any permits or approvals required by the competent authorities in the Emirate of Dubai.

The beneficiary is also obligated to exploit the estate for the purpose for which it was allocated, within six months from the date of allocation, and not to leave it empty, and not to exploit the estate for commercial business, except through sales platforms in Dubai Municipality markets, and not to give up the estate, rent it, or use it for housing. Family or recreational activities that cause noise, reporting epidemics and infectious diseases that appear on animals in the estate, following the preventive instructions approved by Dubai Municipality in this regard, and providing a shepherd for camels when grazing in grazing areas, with the aim of preserving them, and avoiding their access to residential neighborhoods and roads. Public and natural reserves, and not planting any type of tree on the estate, except for Ghaf, Sidr, Samar and wild trees. According to the decree, those who have the right to benefit from the estate are obligated to maintain the environment and public cleanliness, not to openly burn waste in the estate, to transport the estate’s waste to sites designated for waste disposal approved by Dubai Municipality, and to provide a number of workers proportional to the number of animals intended to be housed and raised in the estate. Providing appropriate housing for them, not throwing the bodies of dead animals out in the open or in public places, and disposing of them in accordance with the procedures approved by the municipality in this regard. The beneficiary is also obligated not to acquire and raise dangerous animals, the possession of which is prohibited under the legislation in force in the Emirate of Dubai, and not to dig wells, construct cosmetic lakes, or create water ponds inside the estate, as well as adhere to the requirements and controls for construction in the estate, specified in this decree, the decisions issued pursuant to it, and the legislation. In force in the emirate, animals are slaughtered in slaughterhouses or facilities approved by Dubai Municipality.

Building requirements and controls

According to the decree, the beneficiary of the estate may build service facilities and facilities designated for sheltering and raising animals inside the estate, provided that consideration is given to: constructing a fence surrounding the estate that is not harmful to animals, with a height of (2.5) metres, and establishing service facilities for the beneficiary and workers in the estate, provided that the area of ​​these does not exceed Facilities shall be 10% of the total area of ​​the estate, and facilities shall be established to serve and shelter animals, provided that the area of ​​these facilities shall not exceed 60% of the total area of ​​the estate.

The requirements also include that all buildings and facilities erected in the estate must be mobile or temporary buildings at ground height only, and capable of being removed, without causing damage to the plot of land on which those buildings and facilities are built, and the erection of temporary canopies and fences for animals at ground height only.

Removal of the manor

According to the decree, the beneficiary must, at his own expense, remove the estate, including its buildings, facilities, and barns, and restore the condition to what it was during the period specified by the committee, in the event that the beneficiary violates any of the obligations stipulated in this decree and the decisions issued pursuant to it. The administration may, Whenever planning and building regulations and traffic safety requirements, or preserving the aesthetic character of the emirate, or the public interest require modifying the area of ​​the estate, changing its location, or submitting a recommendation to remove it to the committee, in this case the beneficiary must, at his own expense, take what is necessary to implement what The committee issues instructions to him in this regard.

The decree permitted the beneficiary whose location of the estate allocated to him was changed or removed, to be compensated with another estate in another location if an alternative was available, without being entitled to any compensation related to the price of the buildings, facilities and facilities erected in the estate. The beneficiary may, at his own expense, move these buildings and facilities. And the facilities to the new estate site, as long as they are suitable for transport and use, and without causing damage to the plot of land on which those buildings and facilities are built.

Judicial police

According to the decree, the employees of the Wild Areas Administration and the municipality inspectors, who are designated by a decision from the Director General of the Municipality, will have the status of judicial officers in proving the acts committed in violation of the provisions of this decree and the decisions issued pursuant to it, and for this purpose they will have the right to enter the places they are authorized to enter, and write the necessary arrest reports. And seek the assistance of police personnel when necessary.

Grievance

Every interested party has the right to file a grievance in writing with the CEO of the Office of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum for Procurement and Finance regarding the decisions, actions and measures taken against him under this decree, and the decisions issued pursuant to it, within 15 days from the date of his notification of the grievanced decision, procedure or measure, and a decision will be made. In this grievance within 30 days from the date of its submission, by a committee formed by the CEO for this purpose, and the decision issued by it in this grievance shall be final.

Reconciliation of the situation

The beneficiaries of the estates existing at the time of implementation of this decree must adjust their situations in accordance with its provisions, within a period not exceeding three months from the date of its implementation. The CEO of the office may extend this period for a similar period in cases that require it, and any text in any other legislation shall be repealed. To the extent that it conflicts with the provisions of this decree, it shall be published in the Official Gazette, and shall be effective from the date of its publication.

Violations and penalties

Without prejudice to any more severe penalty stipulated in any other legislation, anyone who commits any of the acts violating the provisions of this decree and the decisions issued pursuant to it shall be punished with a fine of not less than 1,000 dirhams and not more than 100,000 dirhams. The Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Dubai shall determine the acts that Its commission constitutes a violation of the provisions of this decree and the fines prescribed for each of them, in accordance with a decision issued by it in this regard, and the value of the fine imposed on the perpetrator of the violation shall be doubled, in the event that the same violation is committed again within one year from the date of committing the previous violation, and not to exceed its maximum limit. At 200 thousand dirhams, and in addition to the fine penalty prescribed under this decree, the administration has the right to take one or more of the following measures against the violator, starting with a warning, then a written warning. The warning is to cut off services to the estate, cut off services to the estate, withdraw the estate and reallocate it to another beneficiary. And coordinating with the municipality to remove the estate and the buildings, facilities and barns located inside it.

