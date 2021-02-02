The Dubai Government Legal Affairs Department has launched the Central Legal Services Portal of the Government of Dubai, which is an online platform that gives its users, representatives of government agencies, the authority to obtain any of the legal services provided by the department, according to its terms of reference, by registering its requests through the portal.

The portal project comes in line with the Dubai government’s strategy for paperless transactions launched by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, which aims to make the Dubai government a 100% paperless government by the end of 2021, where the relevant documents are submitted. Serve directly through the portal.

The project also comes within the department’s efforts to automate all its legal services. This is reflected positively on the speed of performance, saving time and effort, and in line with the development plans in the government work system, and enhancing the institutional performance that serves the indicators of the smart and e-government strategy, and meets the aspirations of the department’s customers from government agencies, in order to achieve the strategic objectives on which the Dubai government is providing Its services.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

