The Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation, Dr. Abdul Rahman bin Abdul Manan Al Awar, confirmed that the UAE is proactive in adopting remote work, and creating legislation and laws governing it, believing in its importance as a current and future solution that provides flexibility in the labor market, and a competitive advantage that attracts many categories of job seekers. While the Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications, Omar Al-Olama, stated that remote work in its new (hybrid) concept is positive, as it allows the employee to work remotely and at the same time budget by coming to the workplace, as it sometimes requires in case of necessity. To attend meetings or complete some errands.

He pointed out that “there are many successful examples regarding hybrid work and the balance between remote work and the requirements of real work.” While the Director General of the Dubai Government Human Resources Department, Abdullah Ali bin Zayed Al Falasi, announced the launch of the “Work from the Public Library” initiative, in partnership between the Dubai Government Human Resources Department, the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture), and the Dubai Digital Authority. This came, During the “Remote” forum organized by the Office of Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications in the UAE government, in the presence of ministers and elite government officials, decision makers and private sector pioneers, with the aim of discussing three main pillars that include work, education and remote health care, and the importance of accelerating Adopting technology in developing the government work system, and upgrading the digital infrastructure, in a way that supports comprehensive digital transformation efforts. By Federal Law No. 33 of 2021 regarding the organization of labor relations, which entered into force on February 2, 2022, contracting to establish labor relations in the private sector according to six types of work, including (full-time For full), (part-time), (temporary work), (flexible work), and (telework), and it is not limited to remote work, but we also adopt distance training as a method that cannot be ignored for those who want to compete in This era”.

The session dealt with the latest developments in the labor market in the UAE, how the UAE responds to the great changes the world is witnessing, and the capabilities that support remote work applications in the country.

In addition, the Director General of the Dubai Government Human Resources Department, Abdullah Ali bin Zayed Al Falasi, announced, during his participation in the work of the first day of the “remote” forum, the launch of the “work from the public library” initiative, and said that the initiative aims to encourage new patterns of remote work. In public libraries in Dubai, encouraging government employees to enhance their knowledge and experience, continue learning and acquiring new skills, and strengthening cooperation relations between various government teams, by giving them the opportunity to exist and work in one place, which helps exchange experiences and improve work efficiency and achievement.

The new initiative, which constitutes a new model in adopting the latest innovative practices in flexible work systems, supports more than 61 government agencies, including about 67 thousand employees, and will contribute to enhancing the performance of the government sector, by adopting non-traditional practices.

During the session titled “Dubai’s experience and readiness to work remotely”, Al-Falasi stressed that Dubai is ready and ready for all future changes and transformations, reviewing the success stories of the Dubai government in adopting the “remote work” system that began in March 2020, and its success in transforming and providing government services. “Remotely”, and developing integrated policies based on this successful experience.

He pointed out that the development of remote work policies was based largely on the results of employee happiness surveys, as 80% of government agencies in Dubai provided the option to work remotely for their employees, and 87% of employees indicated the importance of the remote work system to achieve work-life balance.

